Grassfat Farm Sounds the Alarm on Organ Supplement Dangers, Creates safe alternative: "Whole Cow, No BS" for Certified Organic, Chemical-Free Nutrition

They can't get organic certification because chemical of the wormers used on imported source animals. These chemicals seep through the hide into muscle, organs, and the digestive tract, ultimately filtering into the liver—the very organ being sold to customers. Post this

"Consumers deserve to know the truth," said George Mylonakis, Grassfat founder and farmer. "Our competitors often source from grass-fed animals, but the reason they can't produce a certified organic product is primarily due to the use of chemical wormers on all their source animals. These particularly nasty chemicals are poured on the back of the cow, seeping through the hide, the muscle, the organs, and into the digestive tract and are ultimately filtered by the liver—the very organ being sold to unsuspecting customers. This can lead to an unprecedented level of chemical residue in the end product, and that's something nobody should be putting in their body. Consumers need to be educated on the dangers of taking non-organic organ supplements. That's why Grassfat's Whole Cow, No BS supplements guarantee 100% organic, chemical-free nutrition, because we believe your supplements should heal, not harm."

Why Organic Certification Matters

In the U.S., a product can only carry the USDA Certified Organic seal if the animals have never been treated with synthetic wormers, pesticides, or antibiotics. While other brands rely on imported scraps and industrial feedlot off-cuts, Grassfat ensures purity and transparency from start to finish. The result: a safer, cleaner, and more bioavailable nutrient source.

Whole-Cow Nutrition, Whole-Body Benefits

Grassfat's Whole Cow, No BS blend includes bone, muscle, organ, marrow, and tallow—delivering a complete range of vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids not found in single-organ or synthetic formulations. The regenerative pastures of South Carolina provide cows with diverse forages, creating a richer nutrient profile passed directly on to the consumer.

Key nutrients include:

Vitamin A, D, E, & K – for immune, bone, and skin health

Iron, Zinc, & Selenium – for energy, metabolism, and immune function

B Vitamins (B6, B12) – for cognitive support and energy production

CoQ10 & Essential Fatty Acids – for heart and mitochondrial health

Setting a New Standard in Supplements

Grassfat's competitors often white-label their products from foreign suppliers, with ingredients that are the "scraps and offscourings" of the industry. By contrast, Grassfat controls every step: from raising cattle on regenerative pasture to carefully preparing every capsule in the U.S. "You are what they eat" isn't a slogan—it's the foundation of whole-cow nutrition done right.

Grassfat Farm "Whole Cow, No BS" supplements are now available on Amazon (ASIN B0FJMPGDZN) and through the company's official website at grassfat.com.

About Grassfat

Grassfat LLC is a farmer-owned, family-operated supplement company based in South Carolina. Committed to regenerative agriculture and certified organic practices, Grassfat delivers the highest quality whole-cow supplements, free from chemicals, fillers, and shortcuts.

Media Contact:

Jacob Privette

[email protected]

864-396-5699

Media Contact

Jacob Privette, Grassfat LLC, 1 8643965699, [email protected], https://grassfat.com

SOURCE Grassfat LLC