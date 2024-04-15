Grassland Dairy and West Point Dairy Forge Partnership with Wagner Logistics

Contract with North Kansas City-based Wagner Logistics will create jobs and expand the supply chain management provider's real estate footprint.

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Miss., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wagner Logistics, a leading provider of supply chain solutions, announces that it has been awarded a significant warehousing contract to support Grassland Dairy and West Point Dairy effective as of January 8th, 2024. The warehouse will help consolidate Grassland Dairy and West Point Dairy's distribution network. This partnership with Wagner Logistics, its warehouse and logistics operations in the North Logan, UT area, will result in more employment opportunities and expansion.

"We are excited to have kicked off our partnership with Grassland Dairy and West Point Dairy. Our collaborative effort with them has created an opportunity to bring our top-notch food-grade services to a new market," states Brian Smith, chief executive officer, Wagner Logistics. "We look forward to using our expertise to provide exceptional service and control overall costs associated with getting their products to market."

Under the terms of the agreement, Wagner Logistics will provide comprehensive, tailored warehousing services, state-of-the-art technology and engineering services, encompassing storage, inventory management and distribution of food-grade and regulated products. This strategic partnership will not only streamline West Point Dairy's supply chain operations but also create warehousing job opportunities in the local community, contributing to economic growth and development.

"The Grassland and West Point Dairy teams are looking forward to working with Wagner. Their knowledge of food ingredient storage requirements and ability to source a solution in close proximity to our plant were what we were looking for. Their flexibility and continued growth across the U.S. will allow us to explore additional opportunities in the future," says Trevor Wuethrich, president, Grassland Dairy.

This collaboration underscores Wagner Logistics' 78-year-long commitment to fostering local job creation and economic development at its warehouses and distribution centers in strategic U.S. locations.

Smith added, "By driving continuous improvement and providing the highest level of food safety, Wagner is well suited to support West Point Dairy's growth both domestically and internationally."

About Wagner Logistics

Wagner Logistics is a leading supply chain management provider, offering comprehensive distribution center, fulfillment and transportation services across the U.S. since 1946. The Wagner team provides precise solutions to fit each customer's needs at the required speed. Wagner is innovating warehousing and logistics by tackling complex supply chain challenges and providing exceptional performance while the industry continually adapts to customer buying habits. Wagner is experienced in servicing manufacturers across a wide range of products types including energy (batteries), food and beverage, automotive, consumer products (CPG), paper products, ammunition and hazardous materials. The company has been honored as a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics 21 years in a row. For more information, visit www.wagnerlogistics.com or email [email protected] to learn about improving supply chains.

About Grassland Dairy and West Point Dairy

Grassland Dairy was established in 1904 and has remained a family-owned company for five generations. They are a leading manufacturer of butter and dairy ingredients and are a key player in the dairy industry. West Point Dairy was established in 1947 and has three locations in Wisconsin, Utah and Nebraska and was sold to Grassland Dairy in 2005. Their butter is churned daily from pasteurized cream and uses only natural ingredients and no preservatives. For more details, please visit www.grassland.com.

Media Contact

