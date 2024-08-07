Grassroots Coalition Launches to Vet Portland City Council Candidates

"These 12 pivotal Portland City Council positions will influence how well the city runs and recovers," says Lani Hayward, one of 12 for PDX's organizers. Post this

The coalition is exclusively focused on Portland City Council positions, not mayor or auditor positions.

Eighteen volunteers from across the City's four newly formed districts are spending hundreds of volunteer hours to research, meet with, listen to, and collectively assess the more than 80 candidates running for 12 spots on Portland City Council. Volunteers span Portland's socio-economic groups, range of occupations and personal backgrounds, and include long-time Oregonians as well as newer arrivals.

12 for PDX's volunteers may be found HERE. The group's process and criteria for vetting candidates for City Council may be found HERE.

For a full list of all candidates who qualify to run in the election, visit the City Auditor's website HERE.

ABOUT 12 for PDX

12 for PDX is a grassroots coalition representing a broad cross-section of Portlanders with the single mission to identify and endorse the most collaborative and results-oriented candidates to the 12 new City Council seats in the Nov. 5, 2024 election. The coalition was formed to help Portland voters participate in this important inaugural election, navigate through an unprecedented number of candidates, and help ensure the new City Council reflects Portland's majority. 12 for PDX was formed in May 2024 as a nonprofit, nonpartisan committee made up of 18 volunteers spanning Portland's socio-economic groups, range of occupations and personal backgrounds, and include long-time Oregonians as well as newer arrivals. Learn more at www.12forPDX.org.

