Gratis Intelligence Unveils State-of-the-Art Platform to Revolutionize Consumer Sampling and Engagement

Gratis Intelligence introduces GratisIQ, a groundbreaking platform to revolutionize consumer sampling and engagement. Leveraging advanced point-of-sale integrations and state-of-the-art payment technologies, GratisIQ is set to enhance sampling initiatives' speed and scope while providing real-time campaign effectiveness analysis and post-sample consumer engagement.

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gratis Intelligence has announced the launch of GratisIQ, a cutting-edge platform revolutionizing how brands connect with consumers by disrupting the $49 billion annual product sampling market—at half the cost of conventional methods.

GratisIQ automates the traditionally manual sampling process through point-of-sale integrations and advanced payment technologies, accelerating speed and reach of sample distribution while ensuring consistent, high-quality brand messaging. The platform empowers brands to manage sampling campaigns from start to finish, monitor real-time effectiveness, and engage with verified consumers post-sample through a streamlined, technology-driven process. This approach not only sets a new standard for performance analysis in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry but also increases sales for bars, restaurants and retail locations—at no additional cost to them.

Ayan Roy, CEO and Founder of Gratis Intelligence, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce a digital sampling platform that aligns the interests of brands, consumers, and retailers through integrated payment technologies, real-time data analytics, and AI-driven insights. GratisIQ provides a more holistic view of consumer engagement and redefines sampling success."

The company's white-label solution deploys custom content within a fully-branded web app that consumers can access within retail locations, enabling brand activation in days, not weeks. Consumers receive product samples that are seamlessly tracked within the retailers' point-of-sale systems, providing unparalleled attribution and valuable first-party data. Additionally, consumers can earn ongoing rewards from sponsoring brands, managed securely by GratisIQ. This approach fosters sustained brand awareness while reducing agency costs.

Andrew Sanderson, Chief Revenue Officer at Gratis Intelligence, emphasized the platform's reception among design partners, saying, "Through testing and discovery with leading brands in the alcoholic beverage sector, we've seen unprecedented excitement about the potential of our innovative platform to transform consumer engagement."

Derek Bugley, Managing Director at Forum Ventures and a veteran enterprise SaaS entrepreneur, says "GratisIQ is a deceptively simple yet powerful solution that will significantly impact sampling and engagement for CPG brands. Forum Ventures is excited to support Gratis Intelligence usher in a new era of marketing innovation."

Gratis Intelligence is modernizing consumer sampling and engagement. By combining point-of-sale integrations, cutting-edge payment solutions, and unparalleled industry expertise, Gratis is building an ecosystem where brands connect with consumers in impactful ways, driving growth within venues while enhancing consumer engagement.

