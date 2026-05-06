Gravitrex Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Enlighten Mobility to Expand Team and Accelerate Commercialization of Rehabilitation Technology

Gravitrex Advances Toward Market with Strategic Rehab Tech Partnership

PHOENIX, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gravitrex Inc., a rehabilitation technology startup, today announced a strategic partnership with Enlighten Mobility, a pioneer in neuromotor innovation, to advance the development, commercialization, and clinical adoption of next-generation rehabilitation solutions.The partnership includes deployment of experienced personnel across engineering, clinical, and commercialization functions, strengthening Gravitrex's ability to scale operations and accelerate its path to market.

The collaboration comes at a time of increasing urgency in post-acute care, where a rapidly aging population and rising incidence of stroke and other mobility-impairing conditions are expected to significantly increase demand for rehabilitation services. Restoring walking ability is central to improving patient outcomes, yet clinicians are operating within constrained systems that often lack the resources to deliver high-quality mobility training at scale. In this context, accessible rehabilitation technology is emerging as a critical innovation category aimed at improving recovery outcomes while enabling more efficient, scalable care delivery across settings.

This partnership builds on Gravitrex's strong and growing momentum, including its American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) Academy of Leadership and Innovation (ALI) Shark Tank victory, international recognition through the Japan Prize at the global Pitch2Tokyo competition, and a $250,000 award from the Partnership for Economic Innovation's WearTech Applied Research Center, to support R&D and clinical validation of Gravitrex's lead product, designed for walking rehabilitation in post-acute care settings.

"By joining forces with Enlighten Mobility, we are significantly strengthening Gravitrex's ability to execute across engineering, clinical, and commercialization functions," said Kira Burns, CEO of Gravitrex. "This partnership expands our team with highly experienced talent, deepens our access to clinical and industry networks, and meaningfully accelerates our path to market. In a space as complex as neurorehabilitation, having partners who understand both the technical and clinical realities is critical—not only for scaling efficiently, but also for ensuring we deliver meaningful impact to patients."

"The field of rehabilitation is evolving, creating a profound need for evidence-based rehabilitation technology across care settings," said Marissa Koscielski, Founder of Enlighten Mobility. "Gravitrex's patient-first platform makes them strategically positioned to address this need in the neurorehabilitation sector. Their commitment to evidence-based, health-system-integrated solutions is rare and represents the gold standard for success. By merging our expertise with Gravitrex's exceptional team and technology, we are accelerating a future where advanced recovery is accessible to everyone."

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Gravitrex as it advances its patented technology aimed at enabling safe, early walking rehabilitation for patients recovering from stroke, illness, or injury. With the addition of Enlighten Mobility, Gravitrex is positioned to accelerate development, expand clinical partnerships, and broaden access to its technology.

ABOUT GRAVITREX

Gravitrex, Inc. is a medical device company transforming how healthcare professionals deliver walking rehabilitation for patients recovering from stroke, illness, or injury. Leveraging a novel patented technology, Gravitrex is developing a radically new device that partially supports a person's weight during walking, making rehabilitation safer, easier, and more accessible.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Gravitrex is funded by the NIH's National Institute on Aging, the WearTech Applied Research Center (funded by the Partnership for Economic Innovation), the University of Chicago Polsky Center, and other investors.

Learn more at https://www.gravitrexmobility.com.

ABOUT ENLIGHTEN MOBILITY

Enlighten Mobility is a healthtech innovator that partners with researchers, institutions, and innovators to advance outcomes for neuromotor conditions and grow human resilience, reimagining care from early detection to rehabilitation and beyond. In collaboration with leading institutions, Enlighten Mobility has built innovative neuromotor technologies, contributed to scientific advancement, and achieved a successful acquisition of their EDNA product portfolio by AngelEye Health in 2024. Enlighten Mobility continues to expand its impact through strategic partnerships aligned with its mission.

Learn more at www.enlightenmobility.com

Media Contact

Kira Burns, Gravitrex, 1 4802199364, [email protected], https://www.gravitrexmobility.com/

SOURCE Gravitrex