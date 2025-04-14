Gravitrex Secures Arizona Funding to Accelerate Commercialization of Innovative Walking Rehabilitation Technology

Gravitrex is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $250K grant to advance commercialization of its radically new walking-assist device, aimed at transforming the way patients recover after a loss of mobility.

PHOENIX, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gravitrex Inc., a rehabilitation technology startup, has been awarded a $250K grant through the WearTech and Other Applied Research Centers, funded by the Arizona Commerce Authority. This prestigious award underscores the significance of Gravitrex's breakthrough technology and its potential to transform post-acute care.