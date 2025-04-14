Gravitrex Secures Arizona Funding to Accelerate Commercialization of Innovative Walking Rehabilitation Technology

Gravitrex is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $250K grant to advance commercialization of its radically new walking-assist device, aimed at transforming the way patients recover after a loss of mobility.
PHOENIX, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gravitrex Inc., a rehabilitation technology startup, has been awarded a $250K grant through the WearTech and Other Applied Research Centers, funded by the Arizona Commerce Authority. This prestigious award underscores the significance of Gravitrex's breakthrough technology and its potential to transform post-acute care.
"This funding is a major milestone for Gravitrex," said Kira Burns, co-founder and CEO. "It gives us the runway to build and validate our beta prototype, and more importantly, it accelerates our mission to bring life-changing rehabilitation technology to the people who need it most. We are proud to be based in Arizona, where support for health innovation is strong and growing."
"Gravitrex's innovative approach to mobility rehabilitation shows how industry-led, patient-centric solutions drive healthcare advancements," said Kathleen Lee, Director of Applied Research Centers for the Partnership for Economic Innovation. "The support from Arizona's legislature and the Arizona Commerce Authority enables the WearTech Applied Research Center to guide Gravitrex through critical testing and validation. This collaboration accelerates the development of technologies that address real patient needs, strengthening Arizona's position as a hub for impactful medical innovation."
About Gravitrex, Inc.
Gravitrex, Inc, a medical device company, will transform how healthcare professionals perform walking rehabilitation to help patients recover mobility after hospitalization or a fall. Gravitrex is leveraging a novel patented technology to create a radically new walking-assist device that supports part of a person's weight, making walking rehabilitation safer and easier. Gravitrex is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and has additional funding support from the National Institute on Aging, The University of Chicago Polsky Center, and others. To learn more about Gravitrex, visit https://www.gravitrexmobility.com/
