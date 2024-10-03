Gravity Haus Expands Collaboration with Tripleseat for Hotels to Optimize Hotel, Food & Beverage Group Sales and Events Business

"Gravity Haus' multi-dimensional hospitality spaces are a perfect fit for Tripleseat for Hotels, allowing their properties to maximize the platform's functionality across all departments," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. Post this

"Unifying our hotel and food and beverage group sales in one system was paramount to streamline our processes and ultimately stimulate more business and increase bookings," comments Eli Grossenbacher, Gravity Haus Director of Revenue. "We're looking forward to using Tripleseat for Hotels to optimize our operations and take advantage of its comprehensive reporting."

The all-in-one software solution tracks sales, insights, and growth allowing for easy reporting while improving internal communication, and operational efficiency. In addition, Tripleseat for Hotels supports teams to stay on top of new leads and manage existing accounts ultimately driving sales and overall revenue.

"We're so pleased to grow our relationship with Gravity Haus and empower their teams with the support needed to continue to provide their signature world-class experiences," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "The company's multi-dimensional hospitality spaces are a perfect fit for Tripleseat for Hotels allowing their hotel properties to maximize the platform's functionality across all departments."

About Tripleseat for Hotels

Tripleseat for Hotels is the leading cloud-based group sales and catering management platform used worldwide. Tripleseat for Hotels makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, saving them hours a day and increasing productivity while decreasing workload. Tripleseat for Hotel's features, paired with its integrated CRM and various software partners, make it the leading software for today's hotel.

To learn more about Tripleseat for Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit, https://tripleseat.com/products/hotels/.

