Gravity Rail Launches to Put Patient Engagement Operations on Rails

New platform enables care teams to design, run, and evolve AI-powered engagement across every patient touchpoint; Company also raises $2.75M from Redesign Health

GRASS VALLEY, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gravity Rail today announced its official launch, introducing an innovative new platform that enables healthcare organizations to build and manage their own AI-powered engagement workflows. The company also announced a $2.75 million seed investment from Redesign Health.

Co-founded by Dan Walmsley, CTO, and Scott Hoch, CEO, Gravity Rail brings a fundamentally different approach to deploying AI in healthcare that shifts control from outsourced vendors and point solutions to the teams responsible for patient engagement and care coordination. Rather than offering a single AI agent or outsourced service, Gravity Rail provides a model-agnostic operating system for AI-powered engagement, where healthcare teams can build, certify, and run workflows using their own protocols—across phone, SMS, email, web, and messaging channels—without writing code or relying on implementation vendors.

The platform is designed for any healthcare organization or company working with them—including health plans, provider organizations, contact centers, business processing organizations, digital health companies, and clinical trial platforms—that are responsible for managing patient and member engagement at scale.

Healthcare organizations are under growing pressure to engage patients at scale while managing workforce shortages and rising administrative burden. The U.S. healthcare system is estimated to spend more than $1 trillion annually on administrative costs, with a significant portion tied to manual coordination, outreach, and patient communication. At the same time, communication gaps continue to disrupt care delivery, contributing to missed appointments, referrals that never enroll, delayed treatment, and avoidable utilization. Despite this, most AI deployments in healthcare remain fragmented—implemented as narrow tools managed outside the teams they are meant to support.

"Most AI in healthcare today is modern technology wrapped in yesterday's business model. A vendor builds a workflow, hands it over, and within weeks the team is working around it," said Scott Hoch, co-founder and CEO of Gravity Rail. "The gap shows up after deployment. Payer rules change, protocols evolve, better models emerge, and updates require coordination with an external vendor. AI transformation has to happen inside the organization. We put control in the hands of the people doing the work, turning protocols into live infrastructure they can see, test, and evolve continuously. As models commoditize, the advantage shifts to the organizations that can adapt fastest."

From Outsourced Automation to Team-Owned Systems

Gravity Rail is engineered around a simple premise where AI works best when the people responsible for outcomes can directly shape how it operates. Using the platform, operations teams translate standard operating procedures into live workflows in natural language, controlling how patients are guided through enrollment, outreach, care coordination, and ongoing engagement. This approach supports a wide range of use cases, including:

Resolving routine call center interactions before they reach a live agent;

Automating multi-touch enrollment and onboarding journeys;

Managing medication adherence and ongoing care engagement; and

Coordinating outreach across channels in real time.

In current deployments, Gravity Rail has already demonstrated measurable impact. Organizations are connecting with patients 2–3x more often while reducing handle times and improving patient satisfaction. Referral workflows have achieved a 30% increase in first scheduled appointment rates compared to manual outreach.

For Leapcure, a patient-centric clinical trial recruitment platform, Gravity Rail helped engage approximately 30,000 patients—roughly 10x the volume of a typical study—while helping connect those patients to Leapcure's Patient Success team for real human support, creating a scalable and repeatable workflow without a proportional increase in operational burden.

Another Gravity Rail customer, Harmonic Health, used Gravity Rail to support referral management.

"We reached a point where referrals were coming in faster than our team could manage," said Christopher Young, co-founder and COO of Harmonic Health. "We introduced AI in a focused, controlled way to follow up, and saw a meaningful lift in first appointment rates. From there, we've continued to expand thoughtfully, and it's becoming an important part of how we operate."

Model-Agnostic Infrastructure for a Changing AI Landscape—But That's Built for Human + AI Collaboration

As AI models rapidly commoditize, Gravity Rail's architecture reflects a broader market shift that matches how organizations will manage and evolve AI systems over time. The platform supports all major enterprise AI models under a HIPAA-compliant business associate agreement (BAA) with zero data retention, allowing organizations to adopt new capabilities and benefit from cost improvements without vendor lock-in.

Gravity Rail is also designed to augment healthcare teams, not replace them. AI handles high-volume, repeatable interactions across channels, while human staff remain responsible for complex decisions, escalation, and care delivery. The platform includes structured certification, escalation rules, and full auditability to ensure workflows operate within defined clinical and compliance boundaries.

"Dan and Scott saw something most founders in this space miss. The constraint on AI adoption in healthcare isn't the models—it's that clinical operations teams have no way to own, test, and evolve AI workflows on their terms," said Neil Patel, Head of Ventures at Redesign Health. "Gravity Rail is the first platform we've seen that solves that problem directly. We led this investment because the architecture reflects how healthcare organizations will actually operate AI at scale, not how vendors wish they would."

Gravity Rail has been running in production for approximately a year and is already used by multiple health plans, contact centers, DME providers, and clinical trial platforms. With its public launch, the company is expanding access to organizations seeking to bring AI workflows in-house and reduce reliance on fragmented tools and external vendors. Looking forward, Gravity Rail plans to build a governed ecosystem of AI agents in healthcare—where workflows can operate autonomously at scale, with built-in compliance, auditability, and control.

About Gravity Rail

Gravity Rail is a platform that enables healthcare organizations to build, test, and manage AI-powered engagement workflows in natural language. Supporting voice, SMS, email, web, and messaging channels, the platform is model-agnostic, HIPAA-compliant, and designed to integrate with existing healthcare systems. Gravity Rail is used by health plans, provider organizations, contact centers, digital health companies, and clinical trial platforms to automate outreach, streamline coordination, and improve patient engagement at scale. The company is backed by Redesign Health. Learn more at www.gravityrail.com.

About Redesign Health

Redesign Health is a global venture and applied technology firm focused on building next-generation healthcare companies. We manage venture capital and venture buyout strategies, each powered by an AI operating system and team of leading technologists, entrepreneurs, and investors. Our venture capital strategy backs exceptional founders at the earliest stage—often before an idea is fully formed—and provides first institutional capital and an unmatched degree of strategic leverage and domain expertise through exit. Our venture buyout strategy partners with proven management teams through control investments and delivers outsized value by rewiring core products and workflows with AI. Since inception in 2018, Redesign and our portfolio companies have touched the lives of more than 15 million patients, raised over $1.5 billion from premier institutional, sovereign, and strategic investors, and built distinctive partnerships with marquee healthcare organizations and senior leaders around the world. Redesign is based in New York and has offices in Bengaluru, Los Angeles, and Riyadh. For more information, visit www.redesignhealth.com

Media Contact

Redesign Health, Redesign Health, 1 9174140920, [email protected], https://www.redesignhealth.com/

Gravity Rail, Gravity Rail, [email protected], https://www.gravityrail.com/

SOURCE Gravity Rail