Gravyty, Ivy.ai, and Ocelot Unite to Transform Student and Alumni Engagement

ATLANTA, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Gravyty, a leader in alumni and donor engagement and fundraising solutions, announces its merger with Ivy.ai, and Ocelot, two innovators in AI-powered student enrollment and engagement technology. United under the Gravyty brand, the newly combined company is redefining engagement across higher education, K-12, and non-profit sectors—helping institutions enhance student success, strengthen alumni relationships, and create a more connected, impactful experience.

Education institutions are facing a rapidly evolving landscape - college enrollment has been in decline for over a decade, nearly a quarter of first-year undergraduates drop out within 12 months, and student expectations for digital engagement continue to rise. Meanwhile, alumni engagement remains critical for sustaining lifelong institutional connections. To address these challenges, institutions need innovative solutions, including AI-driven tools, to improve outcomes, streamline operations, enhance user experience, and foster meaningful engagement throughout the student and alumni journey.

Gravyty unites a global team of 150+ experts across higher education, K-12, and nonprofit sectors, serving over 2,750 customers worldwide. By combining Ivy.ai and Ocelot's AI technologies, Gravyty is accelerating innovation to deliver a cohesive and connected full-lifecycle experience, purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of the education and fundraising sectors.

With deeper resources, sector expertise, and AI-powered technology, Gravyty is delivering a modern, seamless experience that improves student outcomes, drives institutional efficiency, and enhances long-term engagement through:

AI-Powered Student & Alumni Engagement – A single platform for recruitment, enrollment, retention, and lifelong alumni relationships, ensuring every interaction drives meaningful outcomes.

Smarter, More Efficient Institutions – 24/7 multilingual AI support, proactive student guidance, and data-driven insights to optimize resources and streamline operations.

Seamless Lifetime Engagement – From first inquiry to alumni giving, institutions can personalize outreach, strengthen connections, and maximize long-term impact.

"Gravyty's unified AI-powered platform transforms student and alumni engagement, driving success, strengthening relationships, and maximizing efficiency," said Sharon Harrison, Chief Marketing Officer of the unified Gravyty brand. "By combining Ivy and Ocelot's expertise, we're empowering institutions with a seamless, data-driven solution to break down silos, personalize interactions at scale, and future-proof their strategies."

