GRAX and CapStorm Join Forces to Protect Enterprises from Data Risk and Loss

The move expands the company's global reach and unites two high-growth teams, collectively serving over 500 enterprise clients across 40 countries. Together, GRAX and CapStorm have achieved more than 500% growth over the past five years, setting the stage for continued expansion as category leaders.

The newly integrated company will enable enterprises to fully own, control, and manage their Salesforce data. It will focus on highly regulated sectors, including healthcare, financial services, and federal agencies, helping organizations meet strict compliance requirements by maintaining secure, off-platform data replicas.

While headquartered in the U.S., the unified GRAX brand is extending its footprint to the UK and Europe, where data sovereignty and compliance innovation are accelerating fastest, particularly under GDPR and AI governance frameworks.

The combined company will continue under the leadership of Ted Pappas as CEO, with GRAX Founder Joe Gaska taking the Chief Product Officer role to drive innovation and AI-powered capabilities.

Ted Pappas, CEO of CapStorm, who will lead the combined organization, said: "The thesis of this merger is simple: to provide Salesforce customers with an improved experience for end-to-end Salesforce data lifecycle management. With GRAX and CapStorm working together, companies like Mölnlycke, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and other major multinationals are transforming their Salesforce data from a compliance burden into a competitive asset. Together, we cover everything from backup, archive and analytics to security & compliance using advanced AI capabilities. Together, CapStorm and GRAX give enterprises a trusted way to achieve complete data independence."

Joe Gaska, Founder of GRAX, added: "From the start, GRAX was built on the belief that customers should own their data, not rent access to it. Our enterprise customers report up to 70% faster analytics delivery and tens of thousands of dollars in storage cost savings after unifying CRM data in their own cloud. This merger under Ascendx enables us to accelerate these improvements, giving Salesforce customers the control, security, and freedom they've been demanding, while better preparing their data for the future of compliance, analytics, and AI."

Ufuk Civilo, CEO of Ascendx, said: "Grax is the second acquisition under our data cloud suite to give enterprise organizations their data freedom back. With this acquisition, we're offering best in class data management and AI capabilities to our customers. CapStorm alone already delivers sub-five-minute data recovery, unmatched in the category so I look forward to see the value CapStorm and GRAX deliver together, turning data protection into data power."

Alantra acted as exclusive financial advisor to GRAX in this transaction.

