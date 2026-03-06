Gray Away Enters the Men's Haircare Space and Launches on Amazon, Walmart, & CVS

Gray Away continues to make haircare in between salon treatments effortless and accessible for all

NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gray Away, the original, most trusted temporary root touch-up brand, is expanding its retail footprint in 2026 with launches at Walmart, CVS, Amazon, and a new men's line debuting on February 28th, 2026. For over fifteen years, Gray Away has delivered instant, salon-quality coverage that blends seamlessly and keeps confidence high between color appointments. Now, the brand is evolving to meet the needs of Millennials with modern, easy-to-use innovations designed to fit seamlessly into their grooming routines.

Launching at Amazon, CVS, and Walmart:

Gray Away is expanding to men's space, launching exclusively on Amazon, CVS, and Walmart

Men's Instant Root Cover Up Spray (MSRP: $10.99): Available in Black, Dark Brown, and Medium Brown. Designed for men, this spray temporarily covers grays and thinning areas, creating the appearance of fuller, thicker hair. The targeted nozzle ensures mess-free, natural-looking coverage that lasts up to 24 hours and washes out easily with the next shampoo.

"We're thrilled to strengthen Gray Away's national footprint with expanded partnerships at CVS and Walmart, bringing our trusted root-concealing solutions to even more shoppers across the country," says Jamie Kontz, VP of Marketing and Product Development. "For over a decade, Gray Away has been a go-to for women seeking instant, salon-quality coverage, and we're excited to evolve that legacy with the debut of Gray Away Men. It's a quick, no-fuss, confidence-boosting solution designed to help men look and feel their best, wherever the day takes them."

Gray Away's 2026 launches reinforce the brand's commitment to modern, effortless root coverage. With its new first-ever men's product line, Gray Away delivers targeted, mess-free solutions that fit seamlessly into busy lifestyles. The innovative sprays and quick sticks provide natural-looking, long-lasting coverage, making it easier than ever for consumers to maintain confidence between salon visits.

All Gray Away products are free of ammonia, peroxide, synthetic dyes, sulfates, and parabens. They are vegan, cruelty-free, and color-safe. To learn more, follow Gray Away on Instagram @grayawayeverpro and TikTok @grayawayeverpro or visit grayaway.com.

About Gray Away:

Everpro Gray Away is the most trusted, premier, easy-to-use, temporary root touch-up brand, bringing confidence to everyone, everywhere. A longtime disruptor in the hair color category, Gray Away has delivered salon-quality coverage on demand for over a decade. Now evolving to reach younger Millennials, the brand offers modern, effortless solutions that fit seamlessly into busy lifestyles. Easy-to-use and innovative, Gray Away keeps roots covered and confidence high between colorings. Find more at grayaway.com.

Media Contact

Mikal Daniel, Gray Away, 1 6475777902, [email protected], https://grayaway.com/

SOURCE Gray Away