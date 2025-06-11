Gray Decision Intelligence Launches a Suite of AI-Powered Solutions to Transform Higher Education

Gray Decision Intelligence (Gray DI) today announced the launch of its innovative AI-powered College Companions™, a suite of specialized artificial intelligence applications designed to significantly enhance the college experience for students, professors, and staff. These cutting-edge solutions include Gray DI's first-ever student-facing applications, aiming to augment critical functions such as career counseling, tutoring, and communications. Also announced is the launch of the Economics Agent, which simplifies access to complex institutional data for academic leaders.
"There are critical functions in higher education that are chronically understaffed: tutoring, career advising, and financial analysis. These are the focus of our first AI College Companions. The College Companions will enable more students to get the help they need, when they need it, at a reasonable cost," said Robert Atkins, CEO at Gray Decision Intelligence. "Course Companion will increase students' understanding of course material, which should improve their performance and graduation rates. Career Companion will help students discover their careers and get their desired jobs after graduation. Communications Companion will coach students on how to handle job interviews and presentations. Our Economics Agent enables faculty and administrators to get the financial data they need to make informed decisions."
Gray Decision Intelligence's inaugural AI product lineup includes:
- Economics Agent provides academic leaders with an intuitive, natural-language interface to Gray DI's Economics and Outcomes application. Users can ask questions in plain English and get back the financial and operational data they need to make informed decisions. It can answer natural-language questions with correct data and explanations regarding revenue, cost, margin, and course pass rates by department, academic program, and course. It can even provide cost comparisons to benchmarks by course subject and level (e.g., 100-level math).
- Career Companion helps students determine their interests and aptitudes and guides them to related occupations, courses, and jobs. It supports their job hunt with job postings, resume development, and interview training. It is available 24/7 in over 30 languages. Importantly, it is trained on Gray DI's Labor Market Data, providing accurate answers on the occupations, jobs, and wages associated with each academic program.
- Course Companion is a virtual AI tutor trained on a professor's course material. It will improve student engagement and learning by providing 24/7 academic support without the stigma and cost of traditional tutoring. Unlike general LLMs, it uses Socratic techniques and does not complete student assignments.
- Communications Companion uses real-time video conversations with AI agents to coach students on effective techniques for interviews, public speaking, and difficult conversations.
These solutions employ a range of sophisticated AI technologies, including Natural Language Processing (NLP), Large Language Models (LLMs), Generative AI, Text-to-Speech (TTS), Research-Augmented Generation (RAG), and agentic AI.
Lorlei Boyd, DI Developer, said, "These Companions are just the beginning. We plan to develop many more in the coming years to address significant challenges and opportunities in higher education, from increasing student success and enrollment to supporting mental health and enhancing faculty resources."
Bob Atkins added, "There is no substitute for people and human connections with advisors and professors in higher education. Gray DI's College Companions will augment the human connection, supporting students when, where, and as much as they need – and it will guide them back to counselors and professors to get the human interactions that students need to develop as people and scholars."
Gray DI is dedicated to enabling educators through technology. Our Program Evaluation System empowers institutions to drive revenue, reduce costs, and build sustainable program portfolios. We are revolutionizing this system with artificial intelligence, starting with the Economics Agent, which provides intuitive natural language analysis of complex program economics. Our AI-driven Predict Program Size with Pro Forma Financials tool further enhances planning by forecasting enrollment and 10-year financial viability.
