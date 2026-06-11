Gray Media Taps Madhive's Omnichannel Platform to Power Next Evolution of Local Performance at Scale

The strategic partnership will leverage Madhive's local-first DSP to deliver smarter outcomes for advertisers across channels and premium inventory environments, including political

ATLANTA, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gray Media, the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets, has expanded its advertising capabilities through a strategic partnership with Madhive, the leading DSP and AI solutions partner purpose built for local media, further accelerating Gray's ability to deliver data-driven, high-performance campaigns for local businesses and agencies nationwide.

"At Gray, we've built our business on a commitment to innovation and collaboration. Partnering with Madhive aligns with our vision for the future of local media, providing the technology and insights needed to drive smarter planning, greater efficiency, and stronger outcomes. We look forward to working together to diversify and accelerate innovation across our portfolio," said Mike Braun, Chief Digital Officer of Gray Media.

This partnership unifies Gray Media's dominant local media footprint and trusted audience relationships with Madhive's full stack advertising solution, enabling advertisers to execute smarter planning, activation, optimization, and measurement across the campaign lifecycle through a more streamlined workflow. Gray will also gain access to Maverick AI, Madhive's enterprise intelligence layer that leverages billions of data points across a decade of local performance data to generate actionable insights for media sellers, advertising operations teams, and executives alike.

"Gray Media's trusted local brands and deep regional relationships are prime examples of the critical role local media plays in our communities. With the right technology, that trusted connection to communities is what ultimately drives outcomes for advertisers," said Jim Wilson, CEO of Madhive. "Local outcomes start with local delivery. Madhive is - and always has been - committed to best in class local campaign delivery, and democratizing access to the same enterprise-grade technology, intelligence, and automation that has historically been reserved for national brands, while maintaining the local expertise and market knowledge to move the needle on real business outcomes."

As part of the partnership, Gray Media will leverage Madhive's end-to-end platform, including:

Maverick AI, Madhive's enterprise intelligence layer that accelerates campaign planning, activation, optimization, and measurement through AI-powered insights and automation

Access to exclusive political audiences and voter insights through leading data partnerships with L2, Tunnl, Data Trust, TargetSmart, and more

A new generation of Maverick AI Agents that embed local-first intelligence directly into campaign workflows, helping advertisers move seamlessly from strategy to execution and performance optimization

Access to premium streaming and video inventory from leading publishers, including Disney, Paramount, Roku, Tubi, Warner Bros. Discovery, and more - including in-game live sports

Advanced audience intelligence powered by a robust data marketplace and device graph built to help advertisers reach highly qualified consumers with precision

Madhive's Fraud Free Guarantee, providing transparent, verified, and protected campaign delivery

Built specifically for the operational complexities of local advertising, Madhive serves as the technology backbone for many of the industry's leading broadcasters and agencies. The company's omnichannel ad platform helps media organizations sell, execute, and optimize thousands of campaigns every day, combining premium media access, proprietary local intelligence, and AI-powered automation to drive measurable results.

About Madhive

Madhive is the leading DSP and AI solutions partner built specifically for local media, brands, and agencies. Its unified operating system empowers media organizations to sell, plan, activate, optimize, and measure advertising campaigns across channels. Powered by Maverick AI and more than a decade of proprietary local intelligence, Madhive helps advertisers drive better outcomes while enabling media companies to scale revenue, improve operational efficiency, and unlock new growth opportunities. Trusted by many of the nation's leading media organizations, Madhive powers 50,000+ campaigns every day.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Philbin, Madhive, 1 -------, [email protected], https://www.madhive.com/

SOURCE Madhive