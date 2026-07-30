GrayHair Solves Direct Mail Attribution Problem for OmniChannel Marketers

We're now able to offer marketers more tools so they can see exactly what revenue their direct mail investment generated. Direct mail has always driven results. Now the digital marketers we serve can prove it, piece by piece, dollar by dollar. Post this

Direct mail consistently outperforms digital channels in response rates, but it has lagged in one thing every CFO demands: attribution.

Traditionally, marketers could see what mail costs; they couldn't quickly or easily prove what it earned. Proving it meant duct-taping together data from internal spreadsheets, lengthy and expensive performance studies, or tools from legacy desktop postal software.

Despite representing one of the largest investments in many enterprise marketing programs, direct mail is still too often managed as a production process rather than a measurable marketing channel.

GH Direct Mail IQ changes that.

The platform connects address quality and delivery visibility with customer engagement, campaign enablement, and attribution into a single operating environment that enables marketers to measure direct mail with the same confidence they expect from their digital channels.

GH DMIQ delivers:

Unique, trackable QR codes printed on each piece, with scans monitored in real time.

AI-optimized USPS Informed Delivery activation and tracking – marketers get free USPS-delivered email impressions.

Easy access to USPS postal promotions, where mailers can cut postage costs and improve ROI before the first piece even mails.

Fast matchback that uses real-time transaction data to prove key success metrics like incremental lift.

Mail service providers use GH DMIQ to deliver performance for the marketers they serve, who see results in real time on dashboards built for modern, omnichannel marketing teams.

"Marketing teams have spent years building sophisticated omnichannel customer journeys, but direct mail has remained largely disconnected from the rest of the marketing technology stack," said Everette Mills, Vice President of Product Management at GrayHair Software. "GH Direct Mail IQ gives organizations the visibility they need to understand campaign performance, coordinate communications across channels, and clearly demonstrate the value of their direct mail investments."

"For decades, the largest mailers in the country have trusted GrayHair's best-in-breed address and mail intelligence to run flawless mail operations. With GH DMIQ, we're now able to offer marketers more tools so they can see exactly what revenue their direct mail investment generated. Direct mail has always driven results. Now the digital marketers we serve can prove it, piece by piece, dollar by dollar," said Mills.

GH DMIQ is available today. Interested organizations can learn more at GrayHairSoftware.com.

GH DMIQ is powered by technology from Stampede, the latest mailtech venture by Rob Victor and Tom Gibbons. Victor and Gibbons previously founded PebblePost and pioneered programmatic direct mail.

About GrayHair Software

GrayHair Software helps enterprise organizations transform postal operations into a strategic source of business intelligence. Through advanced postal data management, address quality, mail tracking, analytics, and customer experience solutions, GrayHair enables organizations to improve marketing performance, enterprise data quality, fraud prevention, customer communications, and operational visibility.

Media Contact

Dean DeCencio, GrayHair Software, 1 866.507.9999, [email protected], www.grayhairsoftware.com

SOURCE GrayHair Software