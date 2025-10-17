Grays Harbor County seeks proposals for Tourism Media Planning/Purchasing and Creative Services

Grays Harbor County requests individual proposals from qualified professionals to assist the County Tourism Department with 1) strategic development of advertising and media plans, 2) the creation and production of digital advertising/marketing media for broadcast and social, and 3) for the production of Collateral print advertising materials.

ELMA, Wash., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grays Harbor County requests individual proposals from qualified professionals to assist the County Tourism Department with 1) strategic development of advertising and media plans, 2) the creation and production of digital advertising/marketing media for broadcast and social, and 3) for the production of Collateral print advertising materials.

Proposals will be evaluated by a combination of Grays Harbor County Tourism Department Staff and Lodging Tax Advisory Committee members.

The Request for Proposals are available for download at: www.graysharbor.us/howdoi/bids_and_rfp_s.php

The County will utilize the following approximate timetable, which should result in selection of a vendor by November 15, 2025.

RFP Release Date: October 15, 2025

Deadline for Submittal of RFP's: October 29, 2025 (5 p.m.)

Preliminary Selection of Firms: November 12, 2025

Notify Firm Chosen: November 14, 2025

We look forward to receiving proposals from qualified and experienced vendors.

About Grays Harbor County:

Grays Harbor County is located on the Southwest corner of the Olympic Peninsula along the Pacific Ocean. In no other county can you stick your toe in the Pacific Ocean one hour, and the next hour, be in the lush rain forest. Grays Harbor is home to 7 bodies of water: harbors, lakes, streams, channels, canals, the Pacific Ocean, and the Quinault Rain Forest, one of only two temperate rain forests in the Northern Hemisphere. Grays Harbor is unforgettable.

Please direct questions regarding the RFP to:

Mike Bruner

[email protected]

(360) 482-2651 ext. 1870

Or:

Elaina Marin

[email protected]

(360) 462-2651 ext. 1873

Media Contact

Elaina Marin, Grays Harbor County Tourism, 1 (360) 462-2651 1873, [email protected]

Mike Bruner, Grays Harbor County Tourism, 1 (360) 482-2651 1870, [email protected]

SOURCE Grays Harbor County Tourism