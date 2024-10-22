Graywind Set to Launch Smart Top Down Bottom Up Shades in October 2024

Graywind, a company known for its innovations in smart window treatments, is preparing to release a new product series in mid-October 2024. The upcoming Smart Top Down Bottom Up Shades aim to offer homeowners greater control over lighting, privacy, and energy efficiency.
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unlike traditional shades, the top-down bottom-up design allows users to raise or lower the shade from either end, providing flexible light management and enhanced privacy. This versatility makes them suitable for a variety of room settings, from sunlit living spaces to bedrooms where privacy is a priority.
One of the standout features of this new series is its smart control options. Users can manage the shades via a mobile app, remote control, or voice commands through popular assistants like Alexa. This capability eliminates the need for manual adjustments, making the shades ideal for large or hard-to-reach windows.
In addition to smart controls, the shades are compatible with solar panels, offering an energy-efficient solution that reduces the need for traditional power sources. Other practical features include a cordless design for enhanced safety, especially in homes with children or pets, and concealed installation brackets to reduce light leakage.
Graywind's new shades will be available in two primary styles: cellular shades, known for their energy-saving and noise-reducing properties, and Roman shades, which offer a more classic aesthetic. Both styles are designed to suit a range of interior settings, blending functionality with modern home decor.
With this launch, Graywind continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the smart home space, focusing on enhancing user convenience and creating adaptable living environments. The company has positioned this new product as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering elegant, efficient, and technologically advanced solutions for homeowners.
