GRC Solutions empowering organisational compliance with IBF Accredited eLearning in Singapore

"It demonstrates our commitment to providing Singaporean financial institutions with the training resources they need to build a strong culture of compliance and navigate the evolving regulatory landscape."

The IBF is Singapore's national accreditation and certification agency for financial industry competency. Its accreditation signifies that GRC Solutions' courses align with the Skills Framework for Financial Services and comply with the regulatory requirements set by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Benefits of GRC Solutions' IBF Accredited eLearning:

Up to 70% Funding Support: Organisations can leverage significant government funding to offset training costs.

Enhanced Regulatory Compliance: Courses address critical topics such as anti-money laundering, code of conduct, data security, and more, ensuring employees are equipped to comply with MAS regulations.

Convenient and Effective Training: Engaging content and expert-led instruction provide a user-friendly learning experience that fits into busy schedules.

Improved Risk Mitigation: Empowered employees make informed decisions and proactively manage risks.

Demonstrable Compliance: IBF accreditation validates your commitment to a compliant workforce.

GRC Solutions was recognised as Best Compliance Training Provider in the Regulation Asia Awards 2023, and offers a range of IBF Accredited eLearning courses that cover a wide range of topics, including:

Anti-Money Laundering (AML)

Personal Data Protection for Financial Services

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance)

Code of Conduct for Singapore Financial Services

Fraud Awareness or Singapore Financial Services

Awareness or Singapore Financial Services With more to come

Contact GRC Solutions today to learn more about how our IBF Accredited eLearning courses for Singapore. Request a call back or call +65 6403 3830.

For more information IBF Standards & Certified Training Programmes & Funding Eligibility click here.

