GRCC joins national initiative to boost manufacturing workforce

"Grand Rapids Community College is proud to partner with the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) and our community college colleagues throughout the United States to strengthen the manufacturing industry," said GRCC President Charles Lepper. "By working together, we can more effectively prepare students for high-demand careers and build a more robust workforce that will benefit both our local and national economies."

The MI-WPC program was launched in Fall 2023, combining the industry and workforce expertise of SME with a select group of U.S. community and technical colleges to inspire the future workforce by training students for manufacturing careers. SME anticipates millions of U.S. manufacturing jobs will need to be filled over the next few years.

"We are thrilled to host a series of both President's Advisory Council and Manufacturing Association Advisory Council meetings to progress this public and private sector initiative and keep the momentum moving forward," said Deb Volzer, government and workforce partnerships director for SME, who is leading the MI-WPC initiative. "Additionally, we regularly bring together those implementing the initiative at each institution in our 'Champion' meetings where best practices are identified and shared."

Innovative solutions for attracting students in STEM related programs, developing and deploying curriculum aligned to the needs of local industry, changing the narrative around manufacturing, and deploying strategies to build stronger relationships with school districts will be shared nationally to grow local economics, reduce barriers to employment, and fill vacant manufacturing jobs.

GRCC will officially kick-off its participation in MI-WPC with a presentation at 7:30 a.m. on July 23 at the Leslie E. Tassell MTEC, 622 Godfrey Ave. SW, in Grand Rapids.

About Grand Rapids Community College

GRCC was established in 1914 – Michigan's first community college – and is focused on making college education accessible and affordable. Classes are scheduled in person and online, on weekdays, evenings, and Saturdays at locations throughout Kent and Ottawa counties. We offer traditional liberal arts and occupational career pathways, adult education courses, and skilled training courses and apprenticeships.

