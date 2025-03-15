GRE Alpha to Showcase Innovative LED Driver Solutions with LumiFree™ Light Distribution Technology at LEDucation 2025

LEDucation attendees are invited to visit GRE Alpha at Booth #205 to experience innovations firsthand and discuss how these solutions can be customized for specific project requirements. Post this

The showcase at the annual trade show and conference organized by the Designers Lighting Forum of New York will take place at the New York Hilton Midtown on March 18-19, 2025.

Visitors to GRE Alpha's booth will witness live demonstrations highlighting the system's wireless capabilities across multiple control protocols, including Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, 0-10V, DALI, and DMX.

The GRE Alpha and LumiFree™ combination offers several key advantages:

Enhanced Control Flexibility: LumiFree™ technology enables electrical control of light spread and independent two-axis light distribution control (horizontal and vertical), representing a breakthrough in lighting customization with applications across general lighting, specialized lighting, and optical inspection systems.

Simplified Integration: GRE Alpha's LED drivers seamlessly integrate with a wide range of luminaire designs, allowing OEMs complete freedom in their mechanical requirements.

Extended Product Lifespan: The elimination of mechanical control components reduces wear and failure points, significantly enhancing system reliability and longevity.

Greater Automation Capabilities: With wireless connectivity and advanced programming options, lighting systems can be easily updated, monitored, and controlled remotely.

Reduced Installation Complexity: Wireless controls eliminate the need for additional control wiring, simplifying installation and reducing associated costs.

The technology supports a wide range of applications, including architectural lighting, commercial installations, industrial applications, smart building integration, and retail and hospitality environments.

LEDucation attendees are invited to visit GRE Alpha at Booth #205 to experience these innovations firsthand and discuss how these solutions can be customized for specific project requirements.

About GRE Alpha

GRE Alpha is dedicated to the design and manufacture of high-quality power supplies and lighting control accessories that meet the needs of the lighting industry. With more than two decades of power conversion expertise, GRE Alpha provides OEM and ODM services to lighting manufacturers and offers a comprehensive portfolio of LED drivers and lighting control modules to global lighting brands.

For more information, visit www.grealpha.com/contact.

About LEDucation

LEDucation, presented by the Designers Lighting Forum of New York, is the largest LED-only trade show and conference in the United States. The event connects lighting design professionals with manufacturers, allowing attendees to explore cutting-edge innovations in LED technology.

For more information, visit https://leducation.org/

