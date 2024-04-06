Great Entrepreneurs Announces The Top 25 Entrepreneurs of Austin for 2024

Great Entrepreneurs is pleased to announce The Top 25 Entrepreneurs of Austin for 2024.

NEW YORK, April 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Entrepreneurs is pleased to announce The Top 25 Entrepreneurs of Austin for 2024. In recent years, Austin has become synonymous with innovation, emerging onto the scene as a city with a unique business landscape that fosters creativity and collaboration. As an entrepreneurial hub, more than 25 unicorns have risen from Austin's vibrant startup ecosystem that spans a wide range of industries, from biotech and software to healthcare and energy. The city is anchored by a supportive community of creative entrepreneurs, with the individuals on this year's list contributing greatly to its continued growth.

Among this year's awardees, we recognize Aaron Schurman, Founder of Sciplay, whose company became the top free-to-play casino game developer in the United States. Next, we have the CEO and Founder of Everly Health, Julia Cheek, whose game-changing business gives consumers a cost-effective alternative to laboratory testing, earning a valuation of $1 billion after just four years. Lastly, Allison Ellsworth transformed the non-alcoholic beverage industry when she co-founded Poppi, a producer of next-generation health sodas.

The founders on this year's list are pioneers in their industries, driven by their entrepreneurial spirit, passion, and desire to make change. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Entrepreneurs of Austin for 2024.

This year's awardees include KirstenGalbraith(Leaf'Em), among other notable entrepreneurs. To view the full list, visit https://thegreatentrepreneurs.com/

