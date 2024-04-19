Great Entrepreneurs Announces The Top 25 Entrepreneurs of Dallas for 2024

Great Entrepreneurs is pleased to announce The Top 25 Entrepreneurs of Dallas for 2024.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Entrepreneurs is pleased to announce The Top 25 Entrepreneurs of Dallas for 2024. Located in the heart of northern Texas, Dallas is a hub of entrepreneurial activity, with a thriving technology sector and a significant presence of banking, finance, and insurance companies. The entrepreneurs on this year's list have left an indelible mark on the city's economic landscape. Their prowess ranges from tacos to life insurance and everything in between.

Among this year's awardees is Steve Kuhnau, a former nurse whose thirst for a healthy, fruity drink birthed Smoothie King, one of the nation's biggest smoothie franchises. Then there's Whitney Wolfe Herd, a millennial who changed the online dating game by founding Bumble in 2014. Debbie Bolton is also redefining business in Dallas as the Co-Founder of Norwex USA, an eco-friendly provider of microfiber cloths and chemical-free cleaning products.

These founders are exceptional at building high-performing organizations and producing products and services that customers love. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Entrepreneurs of Dallas for 2024.

This year's awardees include Kenneth Cooper (Cooper Aerobics), among other notable entrepreneurs. To view the full list, visit https://thegreatentrepreneurs.com/

