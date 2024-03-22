Great Entrepreneurs Announces The Top 25 Entrepreneurs of Tampa for 2024

Great Entrepreneurs is pleased to announce The Top 25 Entrepreneurs of Tampa for 2024.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Entrepreneurs is pleased to announce The Top 25 Entrepreneurs of Tampa for 2024. Tampa has gained national recognition in recent years as a growing tech and business hub, providing the ideal backdrop for these leaders to establish and foster their innovative companies. The founders on this year's list have greatly contributed to, and benefited from, this landscape, identifying ways to fill voids and provide solutions in a wide range of sectors, from technology-driven health platforms to global cybersecurity needs.

Among this year's awardees we have Samyr Qureshi, Co-Founder and CEO of Knack, an ed-tech company transforming student learning through peer-to-peer tutoring. Next, we have Joseph Vattamattam, who co-founded HealthMap Solutions and in turn, has improved the lives of patients living with kidney disease. Finally, we have Debra Livingston, founder of ReEmployAbility, a company that keeps individuals connected to their jobs and communities while recovering from injuries.

The individuals on this year's list have risen as pioneers in their industries, bringing their visions to life to create influential, cutting-edge companies. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Entrepreneurs of Tampa for 2024.

This year's awardees include Samyr Qureshi (Knack), and Tracy Clark (Elite365), among other notable entrepreneurs. To view the full list, visit https://thegreatentrepreneurs.com/

