Great HealthWorks joins journalist Neida Sandoval to launch MemoryXL, her cognitive support supplement

"We've admired Neida's work for many years and have always valued her commitment to the Latino community in the United States and her advocacy for Honduras, her home country," said Vanessa Walker, Chief Strategy Officer at Great HealthWorks. "There is no better ambassador for MemoryXL, a brand that represents clarity, resilience, and purpose."

Sandoval is an international communicator with a journalism career spanning more than four decades across television, radio, and digital media. She is a five-time National Emmy Award winner for her coverage of major news stories on leading Hispanic television networks. Most recently, she received the Gracie Award in New York for her radio show ¡Entérate! Con Neida Sandoval.

"Maintaining my mental clarity is essential, especially because I'm a trusted source of information for an audience that relies on the news I share," said Sandoval. "Many people underestimate the importance of caring for their brain health. MemoryXL has proven to support memory, learning, and focus. I'm proud to represent a brand with such a meaningful mission that benefits our community."

MemoryXL is formulated with powerful ingredients to support cognitive health. In clinical research, individuals who took MemoryXL daily for 30 days showed significant improvements in memory, attention, learning, and reaction time compared to a placebo.

MemoryXL is drug-free and non-habit forming. Each MemoryXL powder packet, mixed with 16 ounces of water, contains a blend of Magtein® (a form of magnesium that easily crosses the blood-brain barrier), phosphatidylserine (which supports communication between brain cells), and vitamins C, D3, and B6 (for antioxidant protection). MemoryXL is available in 30-packet boxes, in blueberry-lemon flavor or unflavored.

For more information, visit MemoryXL.com

About Great HealthWorks

Founded in 2003 by Ken Meares, Great HealthWorks has a clear mission: to help people live healthier, more active lives. Today, it is a leader in science-backed wellness, with OmegaXL helping millions find natural relief from joint discomfort. At the heart of our philosophy is a simple mission: We care!

Media Contact

Traci LoMonaco, Great HealthWorks, 1 (954) 744-7400, [email protected], memoryxl.com

SOURCE Great HealthWorks