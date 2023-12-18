Great Hearts Academies Announces Opening of Third Great Hearts Christos

"It is our calling to serve families through Great Hearts Christos," said Dr. Toyin Altolagbe, Executive Director for Great Hearts Christos. "As a community, we are excited to extend this transformative educational journey in Scottsdale." Post this

Great Hearts Christos Scottsdale is set to open its doors for grades K-7, embodying its commitment to glorify God through the holistic development of its students – intellectually, morally, and spiritually. Christos' unique Christian Classical approach intertwines faith and reason, fostering a deep love for Christ, family, community, Holy Scripture, and the rich tapestry of Western culture and Christian thought.

Open Enrollment for the upcoming school year begins on Monday, Dec. 11. Early applications will increase the odds of securing a spot on the acceptance list. Enrollment at this location is expected to cap at 145 students.

Led by Atolagbe, who served as headmaster of Arizona's top performing K-8 school in 2022, Great Hearts Lincoln, Christos includes a Christ-based faith formation incorporated with the proven Great Hearts classical curriculum.

Great Hearts Christos currently serves grades K-5 at its two other locations in the Valley for the current school year, but will grow to K-6 in August of 2024. One is connected to Evident Life Church in Gilbert (415 N. Gilbert Rd.) and the other is at Redemption Alhambra in Phoenix (1830 W. Glenrosa Ave.). Key additions to the classical curriculum include the addition of age-appropriate Scripture instruction, morning prayer with the middle school history programing placing a greater focus on Ancient Israel and the Early Church. Families are not required to be Christian for their children to attend though children will be instructed from a Christian perspective while actively participating in faith formation practices.

Enrollment is ongoing at all three schools. Great Hearts Christos will have set tuition though through the Arizona Empowerment Scholarship program, attendance will be within reach of all families. In addition, financial aid will be available for qualifying income levels. Greats Hearts plans to open multiple campuses across Metro Phoenix, greater Arizona and in the future, other states. For more information and to join the interest list, visit christos.greatheartsamerica.org.

Great Hearts is a nonprofit network of tuition-free public charter schools dedicated to improving education nationwide through classical preparatory K-12 academies. As the largest provider of liberal arts classical education campuses in the country, Great Hearts Academies serve more than 22,000 students at 44 tuition-free public charter schools in greater Phoenix, Ariz. and Texas, with waitlists that typically exceed enrollment. Great Hearts will also be opening its first preschool, Great Hearts Young Hearts Preschool in Buckeye, Ariz. and its first location in Baton Rouge, LA. Great Hearts provides a robust liberal arts curriculum incorporating advanced math and science, a focus on the arts and foreign language, and a range of extra-curricular activities and athletics. Learn more at www.greatheartsamerica.org.

