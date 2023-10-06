Great Hearts Arizona Graduates Boast SAT Scores 218 Points Above National Average

PHOENIX, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The numbers are in, and Great Hearts Academies, a nonprofit network of tuition-free public charter schools in Arizona and Texas, is excited to announce that its May 2023 graduating class of seniors in Arizona were awarded more than $50.9 million in merit-based scholarships. Ninety-six percent of the 579 graduates went on to immediately attend college.

"Our seniors strive for excellence every year and the class of 2023 is no different," said Brandon Crowe, Superintendent of Great Hearts Arizona. "As we watch these young adults make their way on to the next step, we couldn't be prouder of their success."

Great Hearts Arizona students surpassed the national averages with an average ACT score of 24 and SAT average score of 1268 In total, 75% of Great Hearts Arizona students received merit-based scholarships, 49% will move forward in the STEM field, 21 students were named National Scholars, and eight students were National Merit Finalists.

Great Hearts is a nonprofit network of tuition-free public charter schools dedicated to improving education nationwide through classical preparatory K-12 academies. As the largest provider of liberal arts classical education campuses in the country, Great Hearts Academies serve more than 22,000 students at 40 tuition-free public charter schools in greater Phoenix, Ariz., Texas, and recently Baton Rouge, LA. With waitlists that typically exceed enrollment, Great Hearts provides a robust liberal arts curriculum incorporating advanced math and science, a focus on the arts and foreign language, and a range of extra-curricular activities and athletics. Learn more at www.greatheartsamerica.org.

