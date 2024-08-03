Great Hearts Catalyst Opens in Maryvale, Arizona. New Christos Academy

"Great Hearts is excited to partner with Catalyst Church for its newest Christian classical academy location. The campus provides a safe and welcoming environment."—Dan Scoggin, co-founder, Great Hearts Academies. Post this

"Great Hearts is excited to partner with Catalyst Church for its newest Christian classical academy location. The campus provides a safe and welcoming environment. Moreover, the Catalyst community already has a deep commitment to serving families and students with an education committed to intellectual, moral, and spiritual formation. We could not have a better partner for our West Valley campus."—Dan Scoggin, co-founder, Great Hearts Academies.

The academy welcomes students from kindergarten through middle school. The curriculum combines classical liberal arts with Christian teachings, fostering intellectual, moral, and spiritual development. Great Hearts Catalyst is committed to making this education accessible to all families by offering financial aid options and maintaining low tuition costs.

Enrollment for the 2024-2025 academic year is now open. Parents and guardians can visit the academy's website at https://christoscatalyst.greatheartsamerica.org/ for more information on the application process and to schedule a campus tour.

About Great Hearts

Great Hearts is a nonprofit network of tuition-free public charter schools dedicated to improving education nationwide through classical preparatory K-12 academies. As the largest provider of liberal arts classical education campuses in the country, Great Hearts Academies serve more than 30,000 students at 47 campuses, with waitlists that typically exceed enrollment. Great Hearts will also be opening its first preschool, Great Hearts Young Hearts Preschool in Buckeye, Ariz. and its first location in Baton Rouge, LA. Great Hearts provides a robust liberal arts curriculum incorporating advanced math and science, a focus on the arts and foreign language, and a range of extra-curricular activities and athletics. Learn more at www.greatheartsamerica.org.

Media Contact

Kathryn Lipke, Great Hearts Academies, 1 3178746928, [email protected], https://www.greatheartsamerica.org/

SOURCE Great Hearts Academies