Great Hearts Gala Raises Over $1 Million for Teacher Excellence Fund to Support Arizona Teachers

"Our teachers are the heart of our schools, inspiring students to strive for Truth, Goodness and Beauty in all they do. Thanks to the overwhelming support shown at this year's gala, we are thrilled to give back to these outstanding educators," said Brandon Crowe, Superintendent of Arizona schools.

Great Hearts extends heartfelt gratitude to the 2024 Gala sponsors, including Presenting Sponsor Great Clips, Casas Bonitas, Copa Health, Headfarmer, Coffin & Trout Fine Jewellers, Baird, Lerner & Rowe Gives Back, Norcon Industries, The Gilb/Moore Family, Pace Group Media, The Quayle Family, The Heiler Family, Marsh & McLennan, Fester & Chapman, Arizona Bank & Trust, Renovation Orthopaedics, Cigna, HUB International, The Puchta Family, The Spengler Family, Biltmore Pro Print, Delta Dental, Margaret T. Morris Foundation, Buck Financial, ER2, GCON, Chermack Consulting Group, SPS+ Architects, Carhuff & Cueva Architects, Chasse, Coldwater Ventures, Centerline Homes, Define Pilates, Langston Security & Integration, Sharp Business Systems, and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits. Their continued support and generosity underscore a commitment to fostering educational excellence throughout the Great Hearts network.

The Teacher Excellence Fund, established to recognize and reward teachers, reflects the belief that investing in educators is crucial to student success. Great Hearts' network of academies serves over 22,000 students across Arizona, providing a rich classical liberal arts education in a public charter school setting. This year's contributions will go directly toward enhancing teacher retention, appreciation and excellence in the classroom.

For more information on Great Hearts Academies and the Teacher Excellence Fund, please visit GreatHeartsAmerica.org.

