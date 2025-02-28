Great Lakes Boat Building School Rebrands as Marine Trades Institute

We're proud of our history and the incredible legacy of the Great Lakes Boat Building School, which has shaped so many careers. Post this

The decision to rebrand was carefully considered by GLBBS leadership and deemed necessary to the school's long term success. By restructuring the Boat Building School and Marine Technology School under the broader Marine Trades Institute name, it will enable the organization to better compete for federal funding and open doors to new training opportunities for future students. The new name better aligns with the school's national impact, as its alumni contribute to the marine industry across the country and students come from all across the United States and Canada.

"We're proud of our history and the incredible legacy of the Great Lakes Boat Building School, which has shaped so many careers," said Nikki Storey, President of Marine Trades Institute. "As we expand, the new name helps us reach those looking to become skilled in marine trades while allowing us to embrace a wider audience and continue to grow our programming and impact. We remain steadfast to our founding principles of craftsmanship and hands-on training, which have cemented GLBBS as a respected institution in the Great Lakes region."

"We're excited about the future," said Joe Reid, Chairman of the Board. "This rebrand represents both evolution and continuity—bringing fresh opportunities to the school and providing new opportunities to those looking at the skilled trades as a career opportunity, all while staying true to the values that have made us who we are."

The Marine Trades Institute is committed to equipping students with the skills and connections they need to thrive in the ever-evolving marine industry. With a focus on hands-on education and partnerships with leading marine organizations, students will graduate prepared to step into rewarding careers, whether building custom boats, maintaining cutting-edge marine technologies, or innovating within the growing marine sector. By aligning its name and programs with industry demands, the school ensures that its students remain at the forefront of workforce readiness and success.

Although the name has changed, the values that have driven the school's success remain the same: a commitment to hands-on learning, traditional craftsmanship, technical excellence, and preparing students for successful careers in the marine trades. By preserving its roots in the renowned Great Lakes Boat Building program through the dedicated Boat Building School, the Marine Trades Institute is not only honoring its rich legacy but also strategically investing in the future of the marine workforce.

About Marine Trades Institute

Marine Trades Institute is a leading educational institution dedicated to training the next generation of skilled professionals in the marine industry. Offering programs in boat building, marine technology, and other specialized certifications, the Institute is focused on developing the expertise needed to meet the growing demand for qualified workers in the marine trades. The Institute provides hands-on education and industry connections that open doors to rewarding careers on and around the water. Marine Trades Institute is a non-profit organization recognized as a charitable organization and is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges. The Institute is recognized as a Silver Star Veteran Friendly School for the 2024-25 school year.

Nikki Storey, Marine Trade Institute, www.glbbs.edu

