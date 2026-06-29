E-commerce brands seeking eco-friendly packaging for their businesses now have a proven, tested option. A new industry report makes clear why acting on that search has become a business priority, not just an environmental one.

APPLETON, Wis., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online retailers looking for eco-friendly packaging that protects products in transit now have a proven answer in Great Northern Fiber Interior Packaging, an Appleton, Wisconsin-based manufacturer of custom molded pulp inserts. The company's solutions arrive at a moment when the Sustainable Packaging Coalition's 2026 Trends Report has put companies on notice about how innovation in packaging categories is no longer optional as consumer and regulatory demands intensify.

Why Are E-Commerce Brands Turning to Sustainable Packaging Alternatives?

The Sustainable Packaging Coalition's 2026 Trends Report signals that companies relying on difficult-to-recycle materials face rising compliance costs. For e-commerce brands, the financial stakes are equally concrete — data published on Fiber Interior Packaging's site shows retailers reported that almost 17% of annual sales were returned in 2024, with damaged or defective products accounting for 56% of those returns and average costs reaching up to $30 per item.

What Makes Fiber Interior Packaging a Trusted Eco-Friendly E-Commerce Packaging Supplier?

Fiber Interior Packaging delivers custom-formed molded pulp inserts engineered to hold individual products securely in place during shipping. E-commerce brands working with the company benefit from:

Damage reduction: Custom-fit inserts minimize contact between products and box walls, directly reducing in-transit breakage and costly returns.

Lower labor costs: No inflation, cutting or sizing required. Teams pack products quickly and consistently, reducing packout time and labor expenses.

Recyclable materials: Inserts are produced from recycled corrugate and newsprint, offering a 100% curbside-recyclable alternative to Styrofoam™ and plastic airbags.

In-house ISTA 6 testing: Upon customer request, Fiber Interior Packaging conducts ISTA 6 testing at its facility to verify packaging performance before full-scale deployment.

One alcohol-free mixer brand that made the switch saw its breakage rate drop from 70% to just 1 per 100 orders. "Switching to Fiber Interior Packaging changed everything — breakage disappeared, packout got faster and our fulfillment center approved it immediately," says Chris Hawks, Founder.

Frequently Asked Questions

Find answers to common questions about eco-friendly packaging for e-commerce businesses.

Where to buy eco-friendly packaging for an e-commerce business?

Fiber Interior Packaging supplies custom molded pulp protective packaging to e-commerce businesses as a sustainable replacement for foam, plastic airbags and other non-recyclable materials. Products are custom-formed to fit individual items across a range of sizes and product types.

What are sustainable packaging alternatives to foam and plastic?

Molded pulp ranks among the most practical sustainable packaging alternatives for e-commerce shipping. Made from recycled paper-based fibers, it is 100% curbside recyclable, biodegradable and shaped to protect specific products during transit, addressing both sustainability goals and shipping performance.

How do eco-friendly e-commerce packaging suppliers reduce business costs?

Eco-friendly e-commerce packaging suppliers like Fiber Interior Packaging design solutions that eliminate labor-intensive steps — no assembly, wrapping or inflation involved. That means faster packout times and meaningful reductions in labor expenses, without sacrificing the product protection brands depend on.

About Fiber Interior Packaging

Fiber Interior Packaging is a manufacturer of custom molded pulp protective packaging serving e-commerce businesses and brands across multiple industries. As a member of Amazon's Packaging Support and Supplier Network, the company supports frustration-free packaging standards and performs in-house ISTA 6 testing upon customer request.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Great Northern Fiber Interior Packaging, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://fiberinteriorpackaging.com/

SOURCE Great Northern Fiber Interior Packaging