Great Plains Oil & Gas Announces Intention to Drill Additional Well Amid Rising Oil Prices

"Our team is excited about the potential opportunities in the current market. We believe that our upcoming well project aligns perfectly with the upward trajectory of oil prices. It's a momentous time for us, and we look forward to exploring these prospects further." - Jason Gilbert, CEO Tweet this

Notably, oil prices have been on an upward trajectory, driven by production cuts from Saudi Arabia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies. Additionally, soaring demand has played a pivotal role in this remarkable ascent. August saw record world oil demand, buoyed by robust summer air travel, increased oil utilization in power generation, and a surge in Chinese petrochemical activity, as highlighted by the International Energy Agency in a recent report.

Extreme heatwaves have also impacted the oil industry's operational capacities. In fact, AAA estimates that extreme heat during the summer has led to the shutdown of approximately 500,000 barrels per day of refining capacity. Tom Kloza, Global Head of Energy Analysis at Oil Price Information Service, noted that "ambient temperatures in the 100-degree neighborhood" make it challenging for refineries to operate at maximum levels.

The ongoing hurricane season has further intensified concerns within the oil and gas industry and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has increased the likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season to 60%. This elevates the risk of a storm impacting areas vital to the oil industry, particularly between Corpus Christi, Texas, and the Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas, coastline, which is home to a cluster of refineries.

Weather remains a wildcard in the oil market, and analysts emphasize that looming weather concerns could deter falling pump prices. Andrew Gross, spokesperson for AAA, remarked, "These looming weather concerns are a roadblock to falling pump prices."

Jason Gilbert, CEO of Great Plains Oil & Gas, expressed confidence in the company's strategic decision. "Our team is excited about the potential opportunities in the current market. We believe that our upcoming well project aligns perfectly with the upward trajectory of oil prices. It's a momentous time for us, and we look forward to exploring these prospects further."

As Great Plains Oil & Gas gears up for the potential drilling of another well this year, the company remains committed to contributing to the American oil industry's vitality and offering valuable opportunities to its clients.

About Great Plains Oil & Gas:

Great Plains Oil & Gas is a leading boutique oil and gas company with a strong track record of successful ventures in the industry. The company specializes in identifying and developing high-potential oil and gas prospects, offering valuable investment opportunities to its clients. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Great Plains Oil & Gas is dedicated to contributing to the energy landscape of the United States.

Media Contact

Robert Rosen, Great Plains Oil & Gas, 1 646-708-6263, [email protected], https://www.greatplainsoilandgas.com

SOURCE Great Plains Oil & Gas