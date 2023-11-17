Great Plains Oil and Gas and HG Oil Prepare for Delzeit #1 Drilling and Potential Delzeit #2 Project

Great Plains Oil and HG Oil, two prominent players in the oil and gas industry, are preparing for the imminent drilling of the Delzeit #1 oil well at the Stagecoach Prospect in Logan County, KS, with the drilling rig scheduled for Friday the 17th, 2023.
TOPEKA, Kan., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Plains Oil and HG Oil, two prominent players in the oil and gas industry, are preparing for the imminent drilling of the Delzeit #1 oil well at the Stagecoach Prospect in Logan County, KS, with the drilling rig scheduled for Friday the 17th, 2023. This joint effort underscores their commitment to advancing high-potential drilling projects in the region, building upon their combined successful track records and expertise.
The Delzeit #1 well is strategically located near the tremendously profitable Voth #1 well, just a quarter of a mile away. HG Oil's familiarity with this precise area, coupled with their proven experience in oil and gas operations, makes this drilling project an exciting venture, backed by the resources and expertise of Great Plains Oil and Gas.
The drilling of Delzeit #1 is expected to be completed by the first week of December. Furthermore, their vision extends to drilling the Delzeit #2 on the same lease if the Delzeit #1 meets their expectations. This collaborative effort signifies confidence in the presence of significant petroleum reserves in the region.
Kansas has a rich history of oil production, dating back to the early 20th century. The state continues to play a pivotal role in domestic energy production, and this joint initiative demonstrates the continued importance of Kansas as a center for oil exploration and production.
As Great Plains Oil and HG Oil take the reins for the Delzeit #1 drilling and potentially the Delzeit #2, the expertise and dedication of both companies ensure a promising future for oil production in this region.
About Great Plains Oil and HG Oil
Great Plains Oil and Gas and HG Oil are established names in the oil and gas sector, with a history of successful drilling projects and a reputation for operational excellence. Together, they are dedicated to maximizing the potential of oil and gas reserves through strategic drilling initiatives.
Media Contact
Robert Rosen, Great Plains Oil & Gas, 1 646-708-6263, [email protected], https://www.greatplainsoilandgas.com
SOURCE Great Plains Oil & Gas
Share this article