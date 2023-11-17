Great Plains Oil and Gas and HG Oil Prepare for Delzeit #1 Drilling and Potential Delzeit #2 Project

As Great Plains Oil and HG Oil take the reins for the Delzeit #1 drilling and potentially the Delzeit #2, the expertise and dedication of both companies ensure a promising future for oil production in this region. Post this

The drilling of Delzeit #1 is expected to be completed by the first week of December. Furthermore, their vision extends to drilling the Delzeit #2 on the same lease if the Delzeit #1 meets their expectations. This collaborative effort signifies confidence in the presence of significant petroleum reserves in the region.

Kansas has a rich history of oil production, dating back to the early 20th century. The state continues to play a pivotal role in domestic energy production, and this joint initiative demonstrates the continued importance of Kansas as a center for oil exploration and production.

As Great Plains Oil and HG Oil take the reins for the Delzeit #1 drilling and potentially the Delzeit #2, the expertise and dedication of both companies ensure a promising future for oil production in this region.

About Great Plains Oil and HG Oil

Great Plains Oil and Gas and HG Oil are established names in the oil and gas sector, with a history of successful drilling projects and a reputation for operational excellence. Together, they are dedicated to maximizing the potential of oil and gas reserves through strategic drilling initiatives.

