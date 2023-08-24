Great Plains Oil and Gas Joins Forces with HG Oil for the Stagecoach Prospect's Delzeit #1 Oil Well

"The synergy between our companies is undeniable. Joining forces with Harrison and his team at HG Oil is a natural fit, given their extensive experience in this specific region." Tweet this

TOPEKA, Kan., Aug. 24, 2023 Great Plains Oil and Gas, a distinguished player in the oil and gas industry, has announced a strategic partnership with Kansas-based operator HG Oil to advance the drilling of the Stagecoach Prospect's Delzeit #1 oil well. This collaboration marks a significant step toward unlocking the potential of this promising oil reserve.

Jason Gilbert, Founder and CEO of Great Plains Oil and Gas, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "The synergy between our companies is undeniable. Joining forces with Harrison and his team at HG Oil is a natural fit, given their extensive experience in this specific region. With their track record of the tremendously profitable Voth #1 well, located just a quarter mile away, this partnership is built on shared expertise and vision."

When asked about the future outlook of this collaboration, Gilbert stated that, pending successful execution, HG Oil anticipates completing the drilling and operations of the Delzeit #1 well by the close of the current year. Looking ahead, he revealed that should the Delzeit #1 perform as expected, the partnership will extend its efforts to the Delzeit #2, situated within the same lease. While the true potential of this field remains to be seen, the confidence in the presence of substantial petroleum reserves is resolute.

Kansas, with a rich history of oil production dating back over a century, has played a pivotal role in the United States' energy landscape. The state's first commercial oil well was drilled in 1892, marking the beginning of an industry that has contributed significantly to both the state's economy and the nation's energy security.

Great Plains Oil and Gas, in partnership with HG Oil, is poised to further the legacy of Kansas' oil production through their collaboration in The Stagecoach Prospect. As history demonstrates, Kansas' oil industry has evolved and adapted over time, leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships to harness its substantial energy resources.

