Great River Connections Academy Celebrates Nearly 200 Graduates From Across Ohio

We are proud to recognize and celebrate the determination these students demonstrated to find a learning environment that met their needs and enabled them to succeed academically. Post this

This is Great River Connections Academy's sixth graduating class since it first opened in 2018. While more than one-third of the graduates indicated they plan to continue their education and attend a two- or four-year college or university such as Kent State University, Ohio State University, Toledo University, the University of Cincinnati, and Columbus State, others plan to join the military, pursue vocational training, or enter the workforce to start their careers.

During the ceremony, the graduates heard from the Class of 2024 Valedictorian Evan Doolittle of Springfield. According to Evan, he was homeschooled throughout his academic career until 2020 when he and his three siblings were enrolled in Great River Connections Academy to be in a flexible, individualized learning environment with access to supportive teachers.

Evan said the thing he appreciates most about Great River Connections Academy is the teachers. Their support and assistance over the years helped him to become a more independent and focused student.

"My teachers were very supportive and willing to work with me anytime I needed help with something," Evan said. "I believe they contributed a lot to my success."

Evan plans to continue his education at Wright State University in Dayton where he will major in mechanical engineering.

Great River Connections Academy serves more than 1,600 students from across Ohio providing an individualized approach to education with state-certified teachers specially trained to support students and set them up for success in the virtual environment. With Great River Connections Academy, students have access to core classes and engaging electives that go beyond academics and help develop the skills necessary for life after school.

Enrollment for the 2024-2025 academic year is currently open for students in grades K-12. Great River Connections Academy is hosting online information sessions for families interested in learning more about virtual education. For more information about Great River Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please visit http://www.GreatRiverConnectionsAcademy.com or call 800-382-6010.

About Great River Connections Academy

Great River Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. Every day, we create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit http://www.GreatRiverConnectionsAcademy.com.

Media Contact

Mark Rickel, Connections Academy, 614-232-8309, [email protected], https://www.connectionsacademy.com/ohio-virtual-school/

SOURCE Connections Academy