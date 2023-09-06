Great River Connections Academy Enters 2023-2024 Academic Year with a New Career Readiness Offering for Students

We're excited to introduce these career-focused learning pathways, which are designed to help students gain the academic and technical skills, knowledge, and training they need to join in-demand and growing fields. Tweet this

"At Great River Connections Academy, we're dedicated to serving a wide variety of students with different needs to gain the skills they need to thrive in the modern world," said Jason Swinehart, Great River Connections Academy school leader. "We're excited to introduce these career-focused learning pathways, which are designed to help students gain the academic and technical skills, knowledge, and training they need to join in-demand and growing fields."

This Career Readiness offering for middle and high school students includes career-focused electives and activities that include virtual college and career fairs, networking and job shadowing opportunities. Students may also complete internships and gain work experience to earn certifications that will help them enter the workforce in a high-growth career field. Students will work with a Career Coach who will help guide and support them through interactions with college and industry partners/mentors, keep them on track to earn certifications and dual credit, and help them update their portfolios in preparation for life after high school. New digital tools will include a career portal and career assessments to identify student interests and facilitate exploration.

Great River Connections Academy high school students will also have free access to Credly, an industry-recognized company that awards verified, shareable digital credentials recognized by many employers, to help them enhance their career options.

Learning in a virtual classroom suits a variety of students because it recognizes that each student is unique. Those who attend Great River Connections Academy come from different backgrounds and choose full-time online school for various reasons. Some students prefer to take ownership of their education and benefit from the flexibility that virtual school offers, while others are looking for a consistent, safe learning environment.

In 2020, Emma Gerhardt of Fairfield Township in Butler County enrolled in Great River Connections Academy as a freshman and said the flexible learning environment gives her the ability to balance her academic responsibilities with a busy training schedule. Emma is a black belt in Taekwondo and competes at a very high level. Most recently, she won a gold medal representing the United States in an international competition in Puerto Rico. Now entering her senior year in high school, she said she also appreciates the ability to work at her own pace.

"In addition to my competition schedule, I also run a martial arts school, so having the flexibility to focus on my schoolwork when I have the time is very helpful," Emma said. "When I know I'm going to have a busy week, I can work ahead in my classes to stay on track. In a traditional school, I would miss a lot of days, so going to Great River Connections Academy has relieved a lot of the stress I used to feel."

Great River Connections Academy recently received very high marks and is considered a high-quality academic option according to its 2022-23 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with the full-time online public school.

According to the survey, 93 percent of parents would recommend Great River Connections Academy to parents whose children are not enrolled in the program. Ninety-six percent of parents say the Connections Academy program gives them greater opportunity to be more involved with their child's education and 94 percent of the parents also agree their children are satisfied learning at Great River Connections Academy.

In addition, 98 percent of the parents are satisfied with the helpfulness of their child's teachers, 96 percent say the Connections Academy program gives them a greater opportunity to be more involved in their child's education. Ninety-three percent of the parents also believe the curriculum is high quality and 91 percent are satisfied with their child's progress.

Enrollment for Great River Connections Academy for the 2023-2024 school year is open. Families are invited to attend an online information session to see if learning in a full-time online school is the right fit for their child. A complete schedule of events as well as more information about the new career offering is available by calling 1-800-382-6010 or by visiting http://www.GreatRiverConnectionsAcademy.com.

About Great River Connections Academy

Great River Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. Every day, we create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit http://www.GreatRiverConnectionsAcademy.com.

Survey methodology

Connections Academy conducts the annual Parent Satisfaction Survey to find out how parents, guardians and Learning Coaches grade the program in several key areas. The 2023 survey was conducted from January 17 to March 3 by Shapiro + Raj, an independent market research company that created the questionnaire, collected the data and tabulated the results. Parents and caretakers of all students enrolled at the time of the survey were invited to complete the survey online. An invitation was sent to each parent and caretaker, and one response per household was submitted.

Media Contact

Mark Rickel, Connections Academy, 6142328309, [email protected], https://www.connectionsacademy.com/ohio-virtual-school/

SOURCE Connections Academy