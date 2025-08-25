Great Work Perks Recognized Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List

Great Work Perks, a leading employee discount program trusted by over 20,000 employers, has been included in the annual Inc. 5000 list.
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Work Perks, a leading employee discount program trusted by over 20,000 employers, has been included in the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses within the economy's most dynamic segment, underscoring Great Work Perks' exceptional growth, including a remarkable 989% revenue growth in the last four years.
This achievement highlights Great Work Perks' unwavering commitment to delivering real value and improving employee well-being through innovative discount programs. The company is incredibly proud to be listed on the Inc. 5000, showcasing the dedication and effort of its entire team and the trust its clients have placed in them. Great Work Perks is excited to keep growing and making a positive difference in the lives of countless employees and the success of their organizations.
The company's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is an indicator of the idea that a benefit's true value is measured by its impact on people. Great Work Perks' growth is a direct result of earning the trust of HR leaders, benefit managers, and employees who see the platform as an essential tool. The company is proud to be part of a movement that is reshaping the employee benefits landscape with solutions that are both simple to implement and powerful in their effect on well-being and loyalty.
Great Work Perks' placement on the Inc. 5000 list solidifies its position as an industry leader, proving that a focus on human-centric solutions is the ultimate driver of sustainable growth.
For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Great Work Perks:
Great Work Perks is a leading employee discount program, trusted by over 20,000 employers for two decades. We empower companies to offer genuine, personalized savings that truly resonate with employees, from dining deals to theme park adventures. Our program, featuring a lowest price guarantee and customizable portals, goes beyond perks to foster happier, more loyal workforces. https://www.greatworkperks.com/
