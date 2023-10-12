Greater Southern Home Recreation Proudly Announces Partnership with Olhausen

"With our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with only the best in home recreation, we are thrilled to collaborate with Olhausen," says David Piha, president of Greater Southern Home Recreation. Tweet this

"With our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with only the best in home recreation, we are thrilled to collaborate with Olhausen," says David Piha, president of Greater Southern Home Recreation. "Olhausen's reputation for producing durable, stylish, and performance-driven products aligns perfectly with our own values and guarantees our customers unparalleled quality."

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Expanded Product Lineup: Customers can now shop for Olhausen's premier range of pool tables, shuffleboards, and other game room essentials at Greater Southern Home Recreation.

Craftsmanship Excellence: Olhausen's legacy spans over four decades, boasting American-made products that emphasize precision, durability, and aesthetic appeal.

Greater Southern Home Recreation's inclusion of the Olhausen brand fortifies its position as a go-to destination for all home recreational needs, offering an expansive selection that caters to both avid enthusiasts and casual players alike.

To explore the newly available Olhausen products or to learn more about Greater Southern Home Recreation's extensive offerings, visit greatersouthern.com or their location either in Atlanta or Alpharetta.

About Greater Southern Home Recreation:

For decades, Greater Southern Home Recreation has steadily emerged as a household name in the realm of top-tier home entertainment solutions. With a vision rooted in enhancing the recreational experience for families and individuals alike, the company prides itself on sourcing and offering a vast and diversified range of products. From the classic appeal of pool tables to the modern allure of arcade games, Greater Southern Home Recreation ensures every home can be transformed into a sanctuary of enjoyment and relaxation.

Their commitment goes beyond just product offerings. Greater Southern Home Recreation is synonymous with impeccable customer service, knowledgeable staff, and an unwavering dedication to quality. Each product in their lineup undergoes a rigorous selection process to ensure it meets the company's stringent standards of durability, functionality, and aesthetic value.

With customer-centric initiatives, regular training sessions for their team, and active participation in community events, Greater Southern Home Recreation is not just a business but a cornerstone of the community, committed to promoting the spirit of fun, bonding, and recreation.

Media Contact

Damie Lumsden, Hughes Media, 1 404-848-0487, [email protected]

SOURCE Greater Southern Home Recreation