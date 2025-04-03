Greatmail Launches Mail Records Lookup Tool for Easy DNS and Email Security Checks

Greatmail LLC has launched Mail Records Lookup, a free online tool that helps businesses, IT professionals, and domain owners quickly verify essential email DNS records, including MX, SPF, DMARC, and DKIM. By providing instant insights into email security and deliverability, Mail Records Lookup simplifies troubleshooting and ensures proper domain authentication. Future updates will introduce monitoring and alerts for proactive email security management.
ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greatmail, a leading provider of business email hosting solutions, has launched Mail Records Lookup, a powerful online tool that enables users to quickly check essential email DNS records, including MX, SPF, DMARC, and DKIM. This free tool is designed to help businesses, IT professionals, and domain owners verify their email configurations and ensure optimal email security and deliverability.
Mail Records Lookup simplifies the process of checking critical email DNS records. By entering a domain name, users can instantly retrieve detailed information about:
- MX (Mail Exchange) Records – Identifies the mail servers responsible for receiving emails for a domain.
- SPF (Sender Policy Framework) Records – Helps prevent email spoofing by specifying which mail servers are authorized to send on behalf of a domain.
- DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance) Records – Adds another layer of security by enforcing policies for email authentication and reporting.
- DKIM (DomainKeys Identified Mail) Records – Ensures message integrity and authenticity by verifying that emails haven't been altered in transit.
Email authentication and DNS record accuracy are essential for businesses to prevent email fraud, phishing attacks, and delivery issues. Mail Records Lookup provides a fast and user-friendly way to diagnose potential email security problems, misconfigurations, or missing records that could impact email deliverability.
Ryan Hess, founder of Greatmail, explained that the tool was created to address the need for a straightforward lookup solution focused on email security authentication. Greatmail aimed to provide a simple yet effective auditing tool for its email hosting customers to verify their email-related DNS settings.
Greatmail plans to expand Mail Records Lookup with monitoring and alerting features in future updates. These enhancements will allow users to receive notifications if critical email DNS records change or are misconfigured, providing proactive email security management.
Mail Records Lookup is available as a free service. Whether you're a business owner, IT administrator, or email security expert, this tool simplifies email DNS troubleshooting and helps ensure your email setup is secure and reliable.
Beyond Mail Records Lookup, Greatmail offers the following services:
For more information about Mail Records Lookup or Greatmail's email hosting services, visit Greatmail.com.
