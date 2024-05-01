Greek Food, Music and Fun at OPA! Festival 2024 from May 9th to May 11th

"The theme of this year's festival is 'Where Community and Culture Come Together.' We welcome community members of all ages to come out to get a taste of our vibrant Greek culture." Post this

"The theme of this year's festival is "Where Community and Culture Come Together," according to event organizer Chris Papadeas. "We welcome community members of all ages to come out to get a taste of our vibrant Greek culture."

Traditional Greek food, including fresh-cut gyros, lemon chicken, moussaka, spanakopita and delicate pastries, will be available for purchase as will specialty Greek beers, wines and coffees.

You can learn about the Greek Orthodox faith by taking a church tour and enjoy lively, colorful dancing exhibitions performed by the church's youth groups. Established in 1901, Annunciation Greek Orthodox is the sixth oldest Greek Orthodox community in the United States.

Music is central to Greek culture, and the festival will feature live performances by two exciting musical groups. Kefi, an energetic group from Philadelphia that plays a unique blend of traditional Greek dance, folk, and pop music, will perform on May 9. Apollonia, featuring vocals by Maria Pearce and Bouzouki by Tony Pearce, will take the stage on May 11.

Charitable contributions from attendees of this year's OPA! Festival will go to the Cheltenham Township Police Department.

Limited festival parking is available in the lot behind the church, with additional parking on Elkins Avenue and neighboring streets. There will also be a drop-off-only area at the church's main entrance accessible from Route 611 / Old York Road.

For more information, visit epgreekfest.com.

Media Contact

Chris Papadeas, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1 610-952-9360, [email protected], https://epgreekfest.com/

SOURCE Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church