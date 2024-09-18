Greek University CEO Michael Ayalon Receives Prestigious Joshua Chamberlain Gold Medal from Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity

"It's a huge honor to receive this award that is named after a highly respected and decorated Union officer, reaching the rank of brigadier general. I will take his tenacity and continue to help grow fraternity and sorority chapters all over the nation." - Michael Ayalon, CEO of Greek University Post this

Ayalon and his team at Greek University have consistently delivered high-quality educational programming during Alpha Delta Phi's leadership conferences and annual conventions. Their work has had a direct impact on the fraternity's chapters and overall success. In addition to the educational programming, Ayalon has developed meaningful relationships with headquarters staff and undergraduate chapter leaders, offering guidance and support that has helped strengthen the fraternity's operations.

Upon receiving the award, Michael Ayalon expressed his deep appreciation, saying, "It's a huge honor to receive this award that is named after a highly respected and decorated Union officer, reaching the rank of brigadier general. Chamberlain is best known for his gallantry at the Battle of Gettysburg, and I don't know of many people that had his bravery. I will take his tenacity and help to grow fraternity and sorority chapters all over the nation, and there is no better feeling than being recognized by your peers for growing Fraternity and Sorority Life."

This prestigious award recognizes Ayalon's commitment to the fraternity's success and his invaluable contributions to strengthening interfraternal bonds. The entire Greek University team is proud of this achievement and looks forward to continuing its mission of enhancing the college experience for fraternity and sorority members nationwide.

Greek University is a leading educational platform for fraternities and sororities, delivering top-tier programs on topics such as personal development, leadership, mental health, risk prevention, and recruitment. Since 2015, Greek University has been committed to empowering students to build safer, stronger, and more inclusive communities.

