Greek University CEO Michael Ayalon Receives Prestigious Joshua Chamberlain Gold Medal from Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity

Greek University is proud to announce that Founder and CEO, Michael Ayalon, has been awarded the Joshua Chamberlain Gold Medal by Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity. The award, which recognizes non-initiated individuals who have demonstrated exemplary service to the fraternity, was presented to Ayalon at the fraternity's 192nd Annual Convention Banquet on August 3, 2023, in Anaheim, California.
FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greek University is proud to announce that Founder and CEO, Michael Ayalon, has been awarded the Joshua Chamberlain Gold Medal by Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity. The award, which recognizes non-initiated individuals who have demonstrated exemplary service to the fraternity, was presented to Ayalon at the fraternity's 192nd Annual Convention Banquet on August 3, 2023, in Anaheim, California.
The Board of Governors of Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity unanimously voted to bestow the Gold Medal on Ayalon, honoring his five years of dedicated service to the fraternity. Named after the decorated Civil War hero and Medal of Honor recipient Joshua Chamberlain, the award is given to individuals whose long-term commitment has significantly contributed to the growth and success of Alpha Delta Phi.
Ayalon and his team at Greek University have consistently delivered high-quality educational programming during Alpha Delta Phi's leadership conferences and annual conventions. Their work has had a direct impact on the fraternity's chapters and overall success. In addition to the educational programming, Ayalon has developed meaningful relationships with headquarters staff and undergraduate chapter leaders, offering guidance and support that has helped strengthen the fraternity's operations.
Upon receiving the award, Michael Ayalon expressed his deep appreciation, saying, "It's a huge honor to receive this award that is named after a highly respected and decorated Union officer, reaching the rank of brigadier general. Chamberlain is best known for his gallantry at the Battle of Gettysburg, and I don't know of many people that had his bravery. I will take his tenacity and help to grow fraternity and sorority chapters all over the nation, and there is no better feeling than being recognized by your peers for growing Fraternity and Sorority Life."
This prestigious award recognizes Ayalon's commitment to the fraternity's success and his invaluable contributions to strengthening interfraternal bonds. The entire Greek University team is proud of this achievement and looks forward to continuing its mission of enhancing the college experience for fraternity and sorority members nationwide.
About Greek University:
Greek University is a leading educational platform for fraternities and sororities, delivering top-tier programs on topics such as personal development, leadership, mental health, risk prevention, and recruitment. Since 2015, Greek University has been committed to empowering students to build safer, stronger, and more inclusive communities.
Media Contact
Michael Ayalon, Greek University, 1 5166423108, [email protected], http://www.greekuniversity.org
SOURCE Greek University
Share this article