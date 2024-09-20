Greek University Publishing Debuts Its First Book: "Unknown Warrior: Battling the Mirror" by Sarah Callazzo

"It's time to empower students to build a healthier relationship with food, their bodies, and themselves. Unknown Warrior is the start of that conversation." - Michael Ayalon, CEO of Greek University Post this

In "Unknown Warrior," Sarah speaks to those who feel like they aren't enough, offering validation, hope, and an honest look at her personal struggles. Her story resonates with anyone who has felt pressure to conform, hide their battles, or measure their worth by physical appearance. Sarah reflects, "This book is for anyone who has ever looked in the mirror with unkind eyes, who needs to know they are worthy."

The Author's Journey: Sarah's battle with an eating disorder is one shared by many, yet often misunderstood. She emphasizes how societal pressures and the prevalence of social media comparisons exacerbate these struggles. "Far too much pressure is placed on our physical appearances when it is, in fact, the least interesting thing about us," Sarah states. She now works actively on her own recovery while encouraging others to do the same, both through her writing and as a speaker on college campuses across North America.

A Message of Empowerment from Greek University: Michael Ayalon, CEO of Greek University, emphasized the importance of Sarah's message, saying, "It's time to empower students to build a healthier relationship with food, their bodies, and themselves. Unknown Warrior is the start of that conversation. Sarah brings this message to life on campuses all over North America, giving students the tools to face these issues head-on."

Reader Testimonials: The impact of "Unknown Warrior: Battling the Mirror" is already being felt by early readers, and has debuted on Amazon's Hot New Releases for the Eating Disorder and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder categories:

, Zeta Tau Alpha Collegiate National Officer, praises the book as an "open, honest, and easy read that will help so many in their own battle with an eating disorder." Lauren Dorman , Mental Health Registered Dietitian, highlights Sarah's "courage in sharing her journey of struggles and strength," making readers feel seen and understood.

, Mental Health Registered Dietitian, highlights Sarah's "courage in sharing her journey of struggles and strength," making readers feel seen and understood. Julia Parzyck , body positivity advocate, lauds the book as a "heartfelt journey through recovery, self-love, and embracing every part of who we are."

About Greek University Publishing: Greek University Publishing aims to amplify the voices of inspirational speakers and authors who want to reach college student readers. "Unknown Warrior" marks the first of many publications intended to spark important conversations on college campuses and provide students with valuable resources to support their personal and mental health journeys.

"Unknown Warrior: Battling the Mirror" is available now through Greek University Publishing on Amazon. To book Sarah Callazzo for a speaking engagement or to learn more about the book, visit www.greekuniversity.org.

