Greek University Publishing Debuts Its First Book: "Unknown Warrior: Battling the Mirror" by Sarah Callazzo

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greek University Publishing is proud to announce the release of its first publication, "Unknown Warrior: Battling the Mirror" by Sarah Callazzo, a powerful and deeply personal memoir that sheds light on the battle against eating disorders and body image struggles, especially within the sorority and fraternity community. This groundbreaking book is now available for college students and readers who are ready to confront society's harmful standards and embrace the journey of self-love.
Sarah Callazzo, a proud sister of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and former Chapter President at the University of Rhode Island, shares her courageous story of recovery in this raw and empowering work. Her journey began about five years ago when she realized she was fighting a losing battle with herself. Constantly striving to be the girl who "does it all," Sarah's camera roll was filled with progress pictures, and her focus was on pleasing everyone but herself. Exhausted and in denial, she made a life-changing decision to stop being everyone's "superwoman" and become her own hero.
In "Unknown Warrior," Sarah speaks to those who feel like they aren't enough, offering validation, hope, and an honest look at her personal struggles. Her story resonates with anyone who has felt pressure to conform, hide their battles, or measure their worth by physical appearance. Sarah reflects, "This book is for anyone who has ever looked in the mirror with unkind eyes, who needs to know they are worthy."
The Author's Journey: Sarah's battle with an eating disorder is one shared by many, yet often misunderstood. She emphasizes how societal pressures and the prevalence of social media comparisons exacerbate these struggles. "Far too much pressure is placed on our physical appearances when it is, in fact, the least interesting thing about us," Sarah states. She now works actively on her own recovery while encouraging others to do the same, both through her writing and as a speaker on college campuses across North America.
A Message of Empowerment from Greek University: Michael Ayalon, CEO of Greek University, emphasized the importance of Sarah's message, saying, "It's time to empower students to build a healthier relationship with food, their bodies, and themselves. Unknown Warrior is the start of that conversation. Sarah brings this message to life on campuses all over North America, giving students the tools to face these issues head-on."
Reader Testimonials: The impact of "Unknown Warrior: Battling the Mirror" is already being felt by early readers, and has debuted on Amazon's Hot New Releases for the Eating Disorder and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder categories:
- Kelsey Dugan, Zeta Tau Alpha Collegiate National Officer, praises the book as an "open, honest, and easy read that will help so many in their own battle with an eating disorder."
- Lauren Dorman, Mental Health Registered Dietitian, highlights Sarah's "courage in sharing her journey of struggles and strength," making readers feel seen and understood.
- Julia Parzyck, body positivity advocate, lauds the book as a "heartfelt journey through recovery, self-love, and embracing every part of who we are."
About Greek University Publishing: Greek University Publishing aims to amplify the voices of inspirational speakers and authors who want to reach college student readers. "Unknown Warrior" marks the first of many publications intended to spark important conversations on college campuses and provide students with valuable resources to support their personal and mental health journeys.
"Unknown Warrior: Battling the Mirror" is available now through Greek University Publishing on Amazon. To book Sarah Callazzo for a speaking engagement or to learn more about the book, visit www.greekuniversity.org.
