Green & Schafle Announces New Attorney Greg Stokes Joins Firm

PHILADELPHIA , April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green & Schafle is excited to announce the addition of attorney Greg Stokes to their law firm in Philadelphia!

Greg Stokes brings almost two decades of experience in litigating high exposure personal injury cases in state and federal courts to the Green & Schafle team. Over the last 17 years, Greg has litigated claims involving personal injury, toxic tort exposure, premises liability, workplace injury, automotive injury, defective products, and wrongful death.

Green & Schafle Founding Partners Michael Schafle and Adam Green are pleased with the addition of Greg and very excited for what the future holds. "We are thrilled to welcome our newest team member on board. Greg's diverse skills, experience, and enthusiasm for the law make him a valuable addition to our firm and we are eager to see the positive impact he will have on our clients and our team," said Green. "Greg's impressive qualifications and passion for the law are sure to enhance and elevate our firm's capabilities." added Michael Schafle.

Nearly Two Decades of Experience

Prior to joining Green & Schafle, Greg was a managing partner at a preeminent defense firm in Philadelphia. Greg headed national trial teams for some of the biggest insurance companies, defending claims brought against manufacturers, suppliers, premises owners, and employers. Greg was "the" trial lawyer for the insurance industry, becoming an expert in the defense of claims brought by injured individuals. Now, Greg brings his knowledge and experience in defending high risk cases to the team to represent those seriously injured because of the negligence of companies.

During his time as a defense lawyer, Greg litigated and obtained verdicts in some of the most complex and difficult cases. If there was a case that could not be defended, the insurance industry would turn to Greg. In many instances, Greg would be brought in to try a case or negotiate a case at the "eleventh hour." Greg worked tirelessly for his clients and with opposing counsel to obtain results when others could not.

Background & Education

Greg is an alumnus of The Catholic University of America where he was a member of the University Honors Program and a dual sport athlete, playing varsity football and soccer. He graduated from Temple University, Beasley School of Law, earning distinguished honors in Temple's nationally-ranked Trial Advocacy Program. Greg is fluent in Spanish, having studied abroad and lived in Spain.

Greg spends his time out of the courtroom with his wife and four daughters. He can be found cheering on his daughters on the soccer and lacrosse fields and basketball courts. He is a soccer coach for the Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals and runs Grasskickers, a soccer program for toddlers. Greg serves on the Board of Directors for Ply-Mar Swim & Tennis Club and Colonial Community Aquatics. He is an avid Philadelphia sports fan.

Greg is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and is an active member in the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Philadelphia Bar Associations and the Philadelphia Lawyers' Club. Greg served two terms as a Hearing Committee Member for the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. He is a frequent presenter and panelist on various CLE programs related to personal injury and trial tactics.

About Us

Green & Schafle is a Philadelphia-based law firm dedicated to fighting for the rights of those who have been injured as a result of vaccines and other catastrophic personal injuries. With years of experience in complex injuries and representing clients nationwide, we have a deep understanding of the physical, emotional, and financial toll that these injuries can have on individuals and their families. The firm has secured tens of millions in recoveries for clients in recent years, including numerous multimillion-dollar recoveries, many of them reached without ever having to go through a trial. https://www.greenlegalteam.com/

