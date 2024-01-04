Green and Spiegel Opens New Orlando Office in Partnership with Maiorova Law, LLC

Joining Green and Spiegel serves to amplify our existing strengths in sports immigration. By joining forces, we're unlocking new synergies that will allow us to offer an enhanced suite of services to our clients. Together, we're uniquely positioned to navigate the complexities of U.S. immigration. Post this

Ksenia Maiorova will lead Green and Spiegel's Orlando office. With more than 15 years of legal experience, she is recognized as one of the nation's leading specialists in sports immigration and has vast experience representing athletes, coaches, and other sports industry professionals in connection with their applications for visas and permanent resident status as well as corporation sponsorship and individual immigrants with family needs.

"Joining Green and Spiegel serves to amplify our existing strengths in sports immigration. By joining forces, we're unlocking new synergies that will allow us to offer an enhanced suite of services to our clients. Together, we're uniquely positioned to navigate the complexities of U.S. immigration for athletes and other sports industry professionals as well as to offer innovative legal solutions in the NIL landscape", added Ksenia.

Over the last few years, Ksenia has developed innovative legal solutions for international student-athletes pursuing "Name, Image, and Likeness" opportunities during their NCAA careers, noted in her book, NIL x Immigration. Her EB-1A victory for Olympic hammer thrower, Camryn Rogers, is recognized as the first-ever NIL-related EB-1A for an NCAA student-athlete and she was named by On3 as among the "13 Figures to Watch in the NIL Landscape in 2023."

Ksenia is a frequently invited speaker at continuing legal education conferences organized by the American Immigration Lawyers Association and other organizations. She is the founder and interim director of the Sports Immigration Lawyers Association and the founder and conference chair of the annual Sports Immigration Law Conference. Her work in the sports immigration field has been covered by ESPN, TIME Magazine, and the Wall Street Journal.

