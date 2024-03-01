Green Cubes Announces Battery Pack to Power Computer Cart Systems

Slim, rugged portable pack is UL-certified to power multiple devices at different voltages with built-in DC adapters.
KOKOMO, Ind., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Cubes Technology (Green Cubes), the leader in producing lithium-ion power systems that facilitate the electrification of mobile workstations, today announced the Green Cubes Power Bank, a slim, rugged portable battery pack to extend the runtime of laptops and small computer systems.
"Powering a laptop or computer system has never been easier using the adjustable DC output from the Power Bank," said Robin Schneider, Director of Marketing for Green Cubes. "Simply connect any commercial power supply up to 100W with a USB-C connection for dependable, extended power."
With a universal DC output and built-in charger, the Power Bank simplifies running mobile computing platforms for longer with a fully configurable output voltage and 230 Whr capacity rating.
"The Power Bank features two independent DC outputs and built-in DC regulators, so multiple devices can be powered at different voltages from the same battery," said Wayne Pavlovic, Founder and CTO for Simplifi Medical. "We simply program the voltage of the battery to the requirement of our devices, and we can power a monitor and a micro-PC from the same battery pack on our portable medical cart."
The Green Cubes Power Bank is now available for implementation with OEM cart systems.
More information can be found at https://greencubes.com/product/green-cubes-industrial-power-bank/.
About Green Cubes Technology
Green Cubes Technology develops and manufactures safe and reliable electrification solutions that enable its OEM and enterprise customers to transition from Lead Acid and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to Lithium-ion battery power. Green Cubes utilizes proven hardware and software platforms to build the most reliable Lithium power solutions in its industries. With over 300 employees across six countries, Green Cubes has been producing innovative, high-performance and high-quality power solutions since 1986.
