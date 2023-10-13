Green Cubes Announces Commercial Availability of Swappable Industrial Battery with Successful Customer Launch

"Green Cubes has empowered Bretford to design the product the customers want; thanks to its technology and expertise, the Cordless ExplorerTM Display Cart is the most versatile and adaptable display cart ever," said Cory Doppelt Director of Product Management at Bretford Manufacturing. Tweet this

"The integration of Green Cubes' SWIB-1000 battery has revolutionized our Cordless ExplorerTM Display Cart, allowing our users to bring technology where they want to use it and empowering unmatched flexibility and performance in various outdoor settings," said Chris Petrick, Chief Executive Officer, at Bretford Manufacturing.

Bretford Manufacturing, a pioneer in mobile device charging carts and AV Carts, has successfully co-developed a power solution with Green Cubes for various applications for its Cordless ExplorerTM Display Carts, effectively removing power cords, extending run-times and maintaining user safety. The partnership extends to unique scenarios where the swappable and outdoor-rated capacities are vital, such as remote training and practice sessions, outdoor meeting rooms, cordless digital signage, emergency response setups and more.

"Green Cubes has empowered Bretford to design the product our customers want; thanks to Green Cubes' technology and expertise, the Cordless ExplorerTM Display Cart is the most versatile and adaptable display cart ever," said Cory Doppelt Director of Product Management at Bretford Manufacturing. "We realized this technology could enable a new and unique usage case for our product line."

The Swappable Industrial Battery is a 24 Volt, 20 Amp-Hour, 1024-Watt Lithium Iron Phosphate battery that offers exceptionally stable voltage under load, high capacity, and power delivery in a small lightweight form factor. In addition to its ergonomic and ruggedized design, the watertight battery has an Ingress Protection (IP) rating of 65, optimizing it for both indoor and outdoor environments. Agency and safety approvals include UN 38.3 and IEC 62133.

To complement the Swappable Industrial Battery, Green Cubes' portfolio has a suite of accessories to complete the integration with mobile workstations and motive products, including a battery receiver, power distribution electronics, AC/DC power supplies for charging, and DC/AC power inverters to power mobile IT devices.

To learn more about the Mobile Power portfolio: https://greencubes.com/product/industrial-battery-swib-1000/

About Green Cubes Technology

Green Cubes Technology develops and manufactures safe and reliable electrification solutions that enable its OEM and enterprise customers to transition from Lead Acid and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to Lithium-ion battery power. Green Cubes utilizes proven hardware and software platforms to build the most reliable Lithium power solutions in its industries. With over 300 employees across six countries, Green Cubes has been producing innovative, high-performance and high-quality power solutions since 1986.

About Bretford Manufacturing

For 75 years, Bretford has been committed to designing and manufacturing innovative products in Franklin Park, IL. Our comprehensive product portfolio includes charging carts, charging stations, charging towers, charging lockers, display carts and AV carts specifically designed to support the latest technology and enhance people's lives.

Media Contact

Hayley Luz, Green Cubes Technology, 425-918-2742, [email protected], www.greencubes.com

Twitter

SOURCE Green Cubes Technology