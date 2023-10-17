Green Cubes Celebrates Ten Years of Motive Power Technology Leadership with Continued Investment in Innovation and Operations

Milestone marks a decade of manufacturing safe and reliable Li-ion technology for motive equipment with its Lithium SAFEFlex Battery solutions
KOKOMO, Ind., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Cubes Technology (Green Cubes), the leader in producing Lithium-ion (Li-ion) power systems that facilitate the transition from lead-acid batteries and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to green Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery power, today announced it is celebrating ten years of motive power technology leadership for material handling and ground support equipment. For over 35 years, Green Cubes has been on the forefront of electrification innovations, and this marks ten years of success with its flagship suite of Lithium SAFEFlex Battery solutions designed to meet the cost, performance, efficiency, and durability requirements of the rugged warehouse, distribution, and airport environments. Lithium SAFEFlex industrial lithium battery systems are designed as drop-in replacements for traditional Lead acid batteries. They eliminate the need for watering and battery swaps and increase equipment up-time with fast opportunity charging.
With a lower total cost of ownership for electric equipment, industrial companies can capture cost-saving and greenhouse gas emission-reduction opportunities by planning the electrification of their operations, while increasing overall productivity. According to Allied Market Research, the forklift battery market is projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.04%. Green Cubes is poised to be an integral part of these projections.
"As a pioneer in the Motive space for over a decade, Green Cubes has provided the industry with the solutions to modernize and optimize material handling power with Lithium SAFEFlex, our Lithium-ion battery power system that has dual benefits of improved ROI (Return On Investment) and decreased environmental impact," said Michael Walsh, Chief Executive Officer for Green Cubes. "We will continue to invest in technology innovation and manufacturing excellence while expanding our service and customer application infrastructure. For 35 years we've made a positive impact on the Indiana economy and will continue to do so as we expand our footprint in Kokomo, creating more jobs in clean energy."
Green Cubes recently added a 36,000 square foot facility to produce Lithium SAFEFlex batteries and house engineering and service talent to support customer applications. Additionally, Green Cubes established a new Technology Center in Switzerland, to focus on product innovation. Together these teams are working to improve technology and service offerings based on a decade of field learning and experience.
About Green Cubes Technology
Green Cubes Technology develops and manufactures safe and reliable electrification solutions that enable its OEM and enterprise customers to transition from Lead Acid and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to Lithium-ion battery power. Green Cubes utilizes proven hardware and software platforms to build the most reliable Lithium power solutions in its industries. With over 300 employees across six countries, Green Cubes has been producing innovative, high-performance and high-quality power solutions since 1986.
