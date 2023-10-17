Green Cubes Celebrates Ten Years of Motive Power Technology Leadership with Continued Investment in Innovation and Operations

"As a pioneer in the Motive space for over a decade, we've provided the industry with the solutions to modernize and optimize material handling power with Lithium SAFEFlex, our Li-ion battery power system," said Michael Walsh, Chie Executive Officer for Green Cubes Technology. Tweet this

"As a pioneer in the Motive space for over a decade, Green Cubes has provided the industry with the solutions to modernize and optimize material handling power with Lithium SAFEFlex, our Lithium-ion battery power system that has dual benefits of improved ROI (Return On Investment) and decreased environmental impact," said Michael Walsh, Chief Executive Officer for Green Cubes. "We will continue to invest in technology innovation and manufacturing excellence while expanding our service and customer application infrastructure. For 35 years we've made a positive impact on the Indiana economy and will continue to do so as we expand our footprint in Kokomo, creating more jobs in clean energy."

Green Cubes recently added a 36,000 square foot facility to produce Lithium SAFEFlex batteries and house engineering and service talent to support customer applications. Additionally, Green Cubes established a new Technology Center in Switzerland, to focus on product innovation. Together these teams are working to improve technology and service offerings based on a decade of field learning and experience.

About Green Cubes Technology

Green Cubes Technology develops and manufactures safe and reliable electrification solutions that enable its OEM and enterprise customers to transition from Lead Acid and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to Lithium-ion battery power. Green Cubes utilizes proven hardware and software platforms to build the most reliable Lithium power solutions in its industries. With over 300 employees across six countries, Green Cubes has been producing innovative, high-performance and high-quality power solutions since 1986.

