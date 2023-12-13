Green Cubes Closes out 2023 with 10,000 Lithium SAFEFlex Battery Units Sold, Totaling 297MWh

Measured by total power shipped, the 10,000 batteries represent 297 Mega Watt Hours (MWh) which is enough to power 110 thousand pallet jacks, 27 thousand end riders, 12 thousand reach trucks, or 9 thousand Class 1 trucks. Post this

"This achievement was made possible by the tireless efforts of Green Cubes' world-class team," said Michael Walsh, Chief Executive Officer for Green Cubes. "We are passionate about meeting our customers' ever-increasing needs for high-quality state-of-the-art Li-ion power for motive equipment."

In 2024, Green Cubes will continue to invest in technology innovation and manufacturing excellence while expanding its service and customer application infrastructure. Green Cubes recently added a 36,000-square-foot facility to produce Lithium SAFEFlex batteries and house engineering and service talent to support customers. Additionally, Green Cubes established a new Technology Center in Switzerland, to focus on product innovation. Together these teams are working to improve technology and service offerings based on a decade of field learning and experience.

Green Cubes Technology develops and manufactures safe and reliable electrification solutions that enable its OEM and enterprise customers to transition from Lead Acid and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to Lithium-ion battery power. Green Cubes utilizes proven hardware and software platforms to build the most reliable Lithium power solutions in its industries. With over 300 employees across six countries, Green Cubes has been producing innovative, high-performance and high-quality power solutions since 1986.

