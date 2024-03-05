Green Cubes Technology Announces Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS Batteries for Motive Power Applications

As electrification of material handling equipment continues to gain traction, Green Cubes offers modular battery technology to ensure safety and sustainability for electric fleets.
KOKOMO, Ind., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Cubes Technology (Green Cubes), the leader in producing Lithium-ion (Li-ion) power systems that facilitate the transition from lead-acid batteries and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to green Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery power, today announced Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS Motive Power Lithium Batteries. The batteries are sized to fit the standard material handling lead acid battery compartment and meet truck battery weight requirements.
"With an enhanced feature set developed based on ten years of experience with the groundbreaking Lithium SAFEFlex product line, Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS is a comprehensive battery solution designed to meet the cost, performance, efficiency and durability requirements of the rugged warehouse environment," said Robin Schneider, Director of Marketing for Green Cubes. "The Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS drop-in replacement batteries make upgrading from Lead Acid to Lithium simple and the modular design improves serviceability and facilitates family safety certifications."
The battery's flexible design is ideal for high current truck applications and will perform safely and efficiently even in extreme low temperature cold storage operations. Additional features include modular design with individual cell monitoring, distributed BMS intelligence and data logging, advanced Wi-Fi connectivity and network security protocols. Charge ports or single-point battery connection replicates today's lead acid without special truck or charger modifications.
Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS Motive Power Lithium Batteries will be available for shipment in 36V and 48V models in the second half of the year. For more information, visit: https://greencubes.com/product/safeflexplus/. To request a quote, visit: https://greencubes.com/request-quote/.
About Green Cubes Technology
Green Cubes Technology develops and manufactures safe and reliable electrification solutions that enable its OEM and enterprise customers to transition from Lead Acid and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to Lithium-ion battery power. Green Cubes utilizes proven hardware and software platforms to build the most reliable Lithium power solutions in its industries. With over 300 employees across six countries, Green Cubes has been producing innovative, high-performance and high-quality power solutions since 1986.
Hayley Luz, Green Cubes Technology, 425-918-2742, [email protected], www.greencubes.com
