Green Cubes Technology Announces Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS Batteries for Motive Power Applications

As electrification of material handling equipment continues to gain traction, Green Cubes offers modular battery technology to ensure safety and sustainability for electric fleets.

The battery's flexible design is ideal for high current truck applications and will perform safely and efficiently even in extreme low temperature cold storage operations. Additional features include modular design with individual cell monitoring, distributed BMS intelligence and data logging, advanced Wi-Fi connectivity and network security protocols. Charge ports or single-point battery connection replicates today's lead acid without special truck or charger modifications.

Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS Motive Power Lithium Batteries will be available for shipment in 36V and 48V models in the second half of the year. For more information, visit: https://greencubes.com/product/safeflexplus/. To request a quote, visit: https://greencubes.com/request-quote/.

Green Cubes Technology develops and manufactures safe and reliable electrification solutions that enable its OEM and enterprise customers to transition from Lead Acid and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to Lithium-ion battery power. Green Cubes utilizes proven hardware and software platforms to build the most reliable Lithium power solutions in its industries. With over 300 employees across six countries, Green Cubes has been producing innovative, high-performance and high-quality power solutions since 1986.

