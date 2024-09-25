Green Cubes Technology Announces UL Listing with EE Rating for Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS

"We are thrilled to announce the UL listing and EE rating of Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS, which represents a significant advancement in our product offerings, leveraging our 10+ years of experience with the groundbreaking Lithium SAFEFlex product line," said Michael Walsh, CEO at Green Cubes Technology. Post this

"We are thrilled to announce the UL listing and EE rating of Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS, which represents a significant advancement in our product offerings, leveraging our 10+ years of experience with the groundbreaking Lithium SAFEFlex product line," said Michael Walsh, CEO at Green Cubes Technology. "During my 18-month tenure as CEO, we have focused on strengthening our business processes and enhancing customer support while reinvesting in new products and aftermarket service upgrades that better meet the needs of customers."

Key Features of Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS:

Modular Design: UL recognized module with functional safety facilitates family safety certifications and simplifies ongoing safety approvals.

Enhanced Feature Set: Developed based on a decade of experience with Lithium SAFEFlex, PLUS offers superior performance, state of charge monitoring and balancing.

Reliability and Serviceability: Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS battery systems are designed with modular cell blocks and a battery control module that simplify technician access and field service replacement.

Compatibility: Sized to fit standard material handling lead-acid battery compartments and meet truck battery weight requirements.

Green Cubes will continue to offer the original Lithium SAFEFlex product line for customers that require the versatility and value it brings. These solutions are designed to meet the cost, performance, efficiency, and durability requirements of rugged warehouse, distribution, and airport environments.

About Green Cubes Technology

Green Cubes Technology develops and manufactures safe and reliable electrification solutions that enable its OEM and enterprise customers to transition from Lead Acid and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to Lithium-ion battery power. Green Cubes utilizes proven hardware and software platforms to build the most reliable Lithium power solutions in its industries. With employees across six countries, Green Cubes has been producing innovative, high-performance, and high-quality power solutions since 1986. For more information about Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS and other battery solutions, please visit greencubes.com or email [email protected].

