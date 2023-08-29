Green Cubes Technology To Demonstrate Ground Support Equipment Batteries at the International GSE Expo

Electric ground support equipment is becoming more pervasive in airports and airfields across the world as more facilities are switching to electric-powered options to save energy, money and the environment. Tweet this

"Electric ground support equipment is becoming more pervasive in airports and airfields across the world as more facilities are switching to electric-powered options to save energy, money and the environment," said Robin Schneider, Director of Marketing for Green Cubes. "We are at the forefront to facilitate the transition to Lithium batteries and chargers for this equipment, and we look forward to meeting our current and prospective customers at GSE Expo to discuss the continued advancement of our technology."

Green Cubes will demonstrate its drop-in Lithium SAFEflex batteries for ground support equipment at GSE Expo. Lithium SAFEflex is the integration of Lithium Iron Phosphate cells, electronics, packaging and a software platform that was designed specifically for the harsh environmental conditions experienced on airfields. In addition to the existing Lithium SAFEflex batteries, Green Cubes offers custom OEM batteries to manufacturers of Ground Support Equipment to meet OEM's exacting requirements. Lithium SAFEflex batteries also offer fast-charging and allow for opportunity-charging without harming the battery.

About Green Cubes Technology

Green Cubes Technology develops and manufactures a complete portfolio of lithium power systems that enable its OEM and enterprise customers to transition from Lead Acid and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to Lithium-ion battery power. Green Cubes utilizes proven hardware and software platforms to build the most reliable lithium battery systems in its industries. With over 300 employees across six countries, Green Cubes has been producing innovative, high-performance and high-quality products since 1986. For more information about Green Cubes Technology, visit http://www.greencubestech.com.

