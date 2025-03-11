Green Cubes Technology to Demonstrate Latest Li-ion Battery for Material Handling Equipment at PROMAT

This upgraded technology is specifically tailored for Material Handling equipment and incorporates more than a decade of experience in motive power tailored to MHE. These battery solutions offer improved operator and service experience and provide excellent total cost of ownership (TCO.) Post this

Green Cubes Technology, a pioneer in industrial lithium battery solutions, will demonstrate its latest Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery designed specifically for Material Handling Equipment (MHE) at the PROMAT Show Mar 17 through 20 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Booth S4512. This latest generation of the flagship Lithium SAFEFlex product line combines superior performance and streamlined serviceability, catering to the evolving needs of manufacturers, warehouse managers, and logistics professionals. With improved battery management controls and safety features, user-friendly access to wearable parts, leveraging LFP technology for extended battery life, Green Cubes delivers an outstanding Return On Investment (ROI) and a smarter, seamless service experience.

This upgraded technology is specifically tailored for Material Handling equipment and incorporates more than a decade of experience in motive power tailored to MHE. These battery solutions offer improved operator and service experience and provide excellent total cost of ownership (TCO.)

To learn more, visit: https://greencubes.com/industries/material-handling/ To book a PROMAT meeting, e-mail: [email protected]

Hayley Luz, Green Cubes Technology, 4259182742, [email protected], www.greencubes.com

SOURCE Green Cubes Technology